CubaDupa calling for "wildly creative ideas" for 2022

Monday, 19 July, 2021 - 12:30

With Matariki marking a time to come together, reï¬ect on the past and prepare for the future, CubaDupa have opened artist applications and expressions of interest for the 2022 festival, which will be held on the 26th and 27th March.

CubaDupa returned to the streets earlier this year, presenting their largest programme yet, including 500 performances by 1850 artists across 50 stages and creative zones. With over 150, 000 attending the two day festival, international media touted CubaDupa as being the largest post Covid event in the world and the festival received extraordinary reviews.

Festival Director Gerry Paul says "Artist applications are our second favourite time of year, only trumped by CubaDupa weekend itself! We cannot wait to see all of the wildly creative ideas rolling in and discovering plenty of great new music!"

CubaDupa’s vision is to be the most creative and diverse festival in Aotearoa, and the 2021 line-up was a testament to that with hundreds of musical genres presented on stages and the street, parades, street performances, dance, installations, circus, cabaret and the line between audience and performer blurred as attendees dressed up and joined the fun.

For CubaDupa 2022, the multidisciplinary festival is inviting bands, dance troupes, visual artists, circus acts and performance artists to apply and are particularly looking for street performers and large scale projects involving artist and audience participation.

"Mass participation is an area we have been developing at the festival over the past six years" says Drew James, CubaDupa founder and Creative Capital Arts Trust Chief Executive, "with projects like the Mass Cuba St Orchestra, Battle of the Bones (76 trombonists), Battle of the Saxes (56 Saxophonists), Blowing your Own Trumpet (54 Trumpeters) and then CubaSonic - which involved 251 musicians the length of Cuba st. We are looking for big vision ideas that create a mass shared experience for tens of thousands".

The 2021 festival saw the addition of a dedicated Kaupapa MÄori zone and programme on which 30 acts performed 46 shows with 64.4% of the content on stage Reo MÄori focused. NgÄ Toi MÄori Director Noel Woods says "this kaupapa is only going to get stronger and the festival is actively looking for acts that have toi MÄori, te Reo MÄori and kaupapa MÄori content".

Applications are open now and will close on the 15th of August 2021. All applications will be reviewed and applicants will hear back from the programming team by the end of September.