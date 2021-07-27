Govett-Brewster announces new Assistant Curator

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 - 13:58

NPDC’s Govett-Brewster Art Gallery has announced that Simon Gennard will join the Gallery as its Assistant Curator Contemporary Art and Collections from late August 2021.

A curator and writer, Simon was most recently Assistant Curator of Te Whanganui-a-Tara non-profit contemporary art space Enjoy, and was the 2017 Blumhardt Foundation/Creative New Zealand Curatorial Intern at The Dowse. Simon gained his Master of Arts in Art History through Victoria University of Wellington in 2017.

"The Govett-Brewster has long been a focal point for critical conversations about contemporary art, in connection with who we are and our relations to the world. We welcome Simon to the Gallery, and look forward to the unique contribution he will make to a team researching and presenting a purposeful programme engaging audiences with artists and our collection," says Gallery Director Dr Zara Stanhope.

"Simon’s thoughtful approach to curating and writing about contemporary art will further extend the Gallery’s ambition to deliver contemporary art experiences that can fire the imagination and create an expanded sense of what is possible."

Gennard is delighted to be joining the Govett-Brewster team.

"The Gallery has a rich history of supporting artists and communities to engage in dialogue around art and its political possibilities. As a civic space, firmly rooted in its local context of NgÄmotu, Aotearoa and the broader Asia-Pacific region, I look forward to contributing to the Gallery as a site for challenging, generous and meaningful exchange."

Simon joins the Gallery from 22 August.

The Govett-Brewster/Len Lye Centre, which also features an education centre and a 62-seat cinema, is owned and operated by the New Plymouth District Council, which governs the museum under the terms of the founding Monica Brewster Trust Deed and through the Len Lye Committee of Council which formally manages the relationship between Council, Len Lye Foundation, and Govett-Brewster staff.