New 'Al2O3 2SiO2 2H2O' ceramics exhibition

Tuesday, 27 July, 2021 - 14:59

The exciting diversity of world of New Zealand pottery will be showcased in an exhibition running from early next month at the TaupÅ Museum and Art Gallery.

The exhibition is titled "Al2O3 2SiO2 2H2O", the chemical name of kaolinite, a group of minerals that primarily form clay. It features fascinating works by kiwi artists Fiona Tunnicliffe, Maureen Alison, Janet Smith, Duncan Shearer, Ross Palmer, Trish Seddon, Lissie Brown, Mike O Donnell, Annette Bull and Kirsty Gardiner.

Fiona, an award-winning potter who is curating the exhibition, said there has been a resurgence of clay in the last couple of years.

"Whether it was lockdown boredom or ‘the Great pottery throw down’, an interest in self-sufficiency or an awareness of buying local and hand-made, classes are full, and kilns and wheels are changing hands with an enthusiasm that hasn’t been seen since the 1960s."

The hope is that this exhibition shows some of the diversity that is the clay workers’ world - from functional domestic wear that is made to be held and used, to sculpture and decorative art to be kept away from cats and small children, she said.

Al2O3 2SiO2 2H2O runs from 7 August to 20 September at the Main Gallery of the TaupÅ Museum. There will be an opening for the exhibition on Friday August 6 at 5.30pm. The Museum and Art Gallery is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm and entry is free to TaupÅ District residents with proof of address.