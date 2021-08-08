Olympic Gold medalist live on Te Ao Toa

Sunday, 8 August, 2021 - 16:31

Bilingual sports show, TE AO TOA, crosses live to congratulate one of its own presenters - Olympic gold medalist Stacey Fluhler from the Black Ferns Sevens team - screening on MÄori Television tonight (Sunday 8 August 2021) at 5.00 PM.

New Zealand claimed their first ever gold medal in Olympic Rugby Sevens with a 26-12 victory over France in the final of the women’s competition at Tokyo Stadium last weekend.

The 25-year-old from RÅ«Ätoki - currently in MIQ in Christchurch - has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the Kiwi women’s game and played an important role in the Olympic final, scoring in the final minute of the first half to give the Kiwis a 19-5 lead at the break.

In other live crosses on tonight’s hour-long edition of TE AO TOA:

- Reporter Erena Mikaere catches up with the action at the ANZ Premiership grand final between the Northern Mystics and Mainland Tactix at Spark Arena today.

- Olympic bronze medal boxer, David Nyika, joins us from Tokyo while Olympic boxing coach Cairo George is in the studio to talk about his role in Nyika’s success.

Featured in stories on tonight’s TE AO TOA:

- New Zealand’s greatest Olympian ever, Lisa Carrington.

- Aaron Smith - the first MÄori to play 100 games for the All Blacks after last night’s Bledisloe Cup opener in TÄmaki Makaurau.

- Mystics captain Sulu Fitzpatrick whose younger sister, Theresa, won Olympic gold with the Black Ferns Sevens team.

- All Black and Silver Fern representatives who share their favourite Olympic moments with viewers.

Also in the studio is Kaiwhare Kara France who will talk about his UFC fight later this year.

Catch all the news, views and interviews from the MÄori sporting world on TE AO TOA - on MÄori Television tonight at 5.00 PM.