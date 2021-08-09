Monday, 9 August, 2021 - 15:01

The 2021 Tararua District Council Photography Competition is underway!

All entries must be provided as a digital image and be received by 30 September 2021.

Entry forms are available from all Council Service Centres and Libraries, or the Tararua i-SITE in Woodville. The criteria for this year’s competition - Historic, Iconic and Much-Loved Buildings of the Tararua District.

Open to all residents of the Tararua District, the competition has three sections: Adult, Secondary and Primary/Intermediate. Entries from under 5’s will be accepted but will compete in the Primary/Intermediate section.

As a selection of images from the entries received will be used to create a coffee table book people are invited to include any anecdotal stories or historic details relating to the buildings they photograph.