The 2021 Tararua District Council Photography Competition is underway!
All entries must be provided as a digital image and be received by 30 September 2021.
Entry forms are available from all Council Service Centres and Libraries, or the Tararua i-SITE in Woodville. The criteria for this year’s competition - Historic, Iconic and Much-Loved Buildings of the Tararua District.
Open to all residents of the Tararua District, the competition has three sections: Adult, Secondary and Primary/Intermediate. Entries from under 5’s will be accepted but will compete in the Primary/Intermediate section.
As a selection of images from the entries received will be used to create a coffee table book people are invited to include any anecdotal stories or historic details relating to the buildings they photograph.
