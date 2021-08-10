'New fast growing music social network from Brazil with a New Zealand connection'

Tuesday, 10 August, 2021 - 10:51

If you're tired of your playlists and want to discover new music, come and discover musii, the new social network that connects people through music

You know when you discover a new song and you really want to connect with someone or just share it with others? Usually, people send via WhatsApp or post on Instagram or Twitter, but there's always that feeling of talking alone. Well, in musii this is different.

An entire social network that is about music, where people connect through the music they share. It's the place where, in addition to posting the songs you love and connecting with people through it, you'll also discover new music.

The application launched recently and has already attracted over 7,000 organic users from over 25 countries and who have already posted more than 59,000 songs.

Hid Miguel one of the co-founders says "Today your Spotify suggests songs that are kind of obvious, which are indicated through the algorithm. The magic of musii is that our algorithm is people posting, which makes the discovery factor much bigger and more interactive".

The start-up, which has been growing organically, focuses on solving two market pains: creating a place where people feel heard by sharing music and making more music by new artists reaching more people.

Hid Migue has been working closely with Paul Marshall from DO IT Records here in New Zealand. The two are pleased to announce that the English version of musii has just launched and is now available to anyone in New Zealand.

Paul says "the app interaction is very intuitive. When browsing the feed, you can listen to a 30-second preview of posted songs, like the songs you like, comment, follow new people and, in one click, save songs you like to a playlist that is then automatically created on your own Spotify, so you can listen to the entire song whenever you want".

If you want to discover new music and participate in this new music community, just download the app its free and in less than 5 minutes browsing the platform you will discover new music that you will love plus be able to make new friends and join our community of "musers".

Check out Music here https://www.musii.app/en-US