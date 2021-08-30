|
[ login or create an account ]
MÄori Television launches an interactive celebrity chat show for lockdown - ANI PIKS - live streaming on Instagram every weekday at 12.30 PM from today (Monday 30 August 2021).
Anchored by Ani-Piki Tuari (NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Kahungunu, Te WhÄnau-Ä-Apanui, NgÄi TÅ«hoe), the half-hour bilingual talkfest on @maoritelevision features an up-close-and-personal interview with a new guest each day.
This week’s featured personalities include Olympic gold medalist Stacey Fluhler (Monday 30 August 2021); Fijian-MÄori comedian Joe ‘Joey’ Daymond (Tuesday 31 August 2021); LGBQTI advocate and social media influencer, Kris Fox (Wednesday 1 September 2021); and international hip hop dancer Lance Savali (Thursday 2 September 2021).
The online digital series allows viewers to interact in real time with the host and her featured celebrity by sending through their own questions.
Many of the special guests on ANI PIKS will share personal stories about their reo MÄori journey but for those less fluent, Tuari has a kete of ‘kupu MÄori’ or word games to help them interact in MÄori in a fun and relaxed way.
A fluent reo MÄori speaker, Tuari is a multi-faceted writer, performer, producer and educator who is currently presenting MÄori Television’s lockdown lessons for tamariki every weekday morning on Te Reo channel - MAURI REO, MAURI ORA: KÅanga 2021.
Catch the live stream of ANI PIKS on MÄori Television’s Instagram platform @maoritelevision every weekday at 12.30 PM.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice