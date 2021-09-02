NZ International Film Festival announces first films

Thursday, 2 September, 2021 - 07:00

WhÄnau MÄrama: New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) today reveals six films from its highly anticipated 2021 programme.

Fiona Clark: Unafraid, Flee, Memoria, Nine Days, Undine and Zola are the first of many extraordinary international and local films set to entertain Kiwis when the festival brings its celebration of cinema to 13 towns and cities around the country this spring.

"As we prepare to usher New Zealanders back to the film festival later this year, we’re thrilled to announce these first exciting titles from our 2021 programme," said Director Marten Rabarts.

"Decorated critic favourites from Cannes and Sundance, Memoria, Flee and Nine Days will make their eagerly awaited New Zealand premieres, as will much-hyped off-beat comedy Zola and Christian Petzold’s mythical romance Undine. In addition to these international titles, we’re also proud to present the world premiere of Lula Cucchiara‘s fascinating documentary, Fiona Clark: Unafraid - an intimate portrait of the ground-breaking New Zealand photographer."

NZIFF will open in Auckland on Thursday 28 October, followed by Christchurch on the following day, with Dunedin and Wellington to follow a week later. The remaining nine centres span November and the first week of December.