Toi te ora lockdown edition and more - on Maori television!

Monday, 6 September, 2021 - 16:04

TOI TE ORA LOCKDOWN EDITION - ON MÄORI TELEVISION!

MÄori Television’s new lifestyle series TOI TE ORA: OUR WAY OF LIFE is launching an online COVID-19 lockdown edition - on its website maoritelevision.com and MÄORI+ app.

Fitness gurus, entrepreneurs and mentors, Tiare Tawera and Pohoira Iopato, deliver MÄori stories, life hacks, recipes, health tips, DIY ideas and much more in the free-to-air series on MÄori Television every Tuesday at 7.30 PM (repeats Sunday at 10.30 AM).

An informative guide to day-to-day life, TOI TE ORA: LOCKDOWN EDITION is now also available to view on demand.

Special online segments include Fitness at Home with exercises for the entire family to enjoy; Hanga Ora featuring tips from master builder Jay; Maara or gardening kÅrero; Parakore for cleaning and recycling advice; and the important kaupapa of raising tamariki - WhÄnau.

MÄori Television has rolled out a range of new content on different platforms in response to New Zealand’s current COVID-19 lockdown:

- TE AO MÄORI NEWS has stepped up its coverage with daily news bulletins TE AO TÅªROA (MÄori language at 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM) and TE AO HURIHURI (in English at 12.30 PM and 5.00 PM) on all platforms: MÄori Television and Te Reo, Te Ao on Facebook and MÄORI+. The Government’s daily press conference at 1.00 PM is also live streamed on maoritelevision.com and MÄORI+.

- Ani-Piki Tuari hosts MÄori language content to educate, encourage and entertain children in MÄori medium education, MAURI REO, MAURI ORA: KÅANGA 2021, every weekday morning on Te Reo channel.

- Ani-Piki also hosts an interactive celebrity chat show for lockdown - ANI PIKS - live streaming on MÄori Television’s Instagram platform @maoritelevision every weekday at 12.30 PM.

- Celebrated New Zealand musicians perform live from their living rooms during lockdown in THE MEMBERS’ LOUNGE - live streaming on MÄori Television’s Facebook page at 8.00 PM every day.

MÄori Television has also launched a special Omnibus of its top shows screening every Friday to Sunday between 10.00 AM and 3.00 PM over the next six weeks.

The first series of thrilling mau rÄkau competition ARIKI kicks off this weekend’s binge fest (10.00 AM to 1.30 PM on Friday 10 September and 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM on Saturday 11 September) followed by TE PUNA at 10.00 AM to 1.30 PM on Sunday 12 September.