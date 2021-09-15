Six new films form emerging filmmakers - on Maori Televison

Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 - 18:19

Six new sustainability-focused short films by emerging young New Zealand film-makers - SOMEDAY STORIES 5 - are premiering on Maori Television’s website maoritelevision.com and MAORI+ app during the month of September.

From the gas fields of Taranaki to the top secret Social Cyberspace Agency in Christchurch, from hard truths to fake news, the collection of short films represents the fifth series of THE OUTLOOK FOR SOMEDAY.

Established in 2007, the initiative invites young filmmakers to deliver work that investigates sustainability.

The short films featured on SOMEDAY STORIES 5 throughout September are:

- MEKENI - Wednesday 8 September 2021: Márianne Infante co-produces, writes and stars in New Zealand’s first short film in the Kapampangan-Filipino language. An unexpected encounter connects a Filipino-Kiwi daughter and her migrant father, causing them to confront their grief in the face of further loss.

- HE TAKATAPUI AHAU - Monday 13 September 2021: Writer/ director Alesha Ahdar opens up a conversation about gender diversity. A gentle, non-binary person invited to a family reunion on their marae decides to go back to their turangawaewae despite homophobia and transphobia they have witnessed in the past.

- TAIAO - Wednesday 15 September 2021: Micah Winiata’s non-verbal film cut together like a music video explores New Zealand’s natural world and how we use this land. The film challenges a Western world view by creating a cinematic scale documentary told through a Maori lens.

- A FRACKING TOUR OF TARANAKI - Monday 20 September 2021: New Zealand's commitment to climate change is questioned when evidence of expanding gas exploitation is uncovered by Ethan Alderson-Hughes. This film explores the importance of preserving indigenous rituals and maintaining a harmonious relationship between land and tangata whenua.

- PET DAY - Wednesday 22 September 2021: Writer/director Ruby Harris presents a short film about mental health and male vulnerability in rural Aotearoa. When best friends Dani and Gabe prepare for their school’s annual Pet Day, they learn something about Dani’s stepfather that will change their lives forever.

- A PEEK INSIDE THE CHRISTCHURCH INTERNET TROLL AGENCY - Monday 27 September 2021: Writer and director team Lucie Jones and Genevieve Kent were granted special access to the Christchurch branch of the top secret Social Cyberspace Agency on the condition that they only release the footage after two years. It has now been two years.

SOMEDAY STORIES is produced by the Connected Media Trust with support from NZ On Air, The Vista Foundation, Te Mangai PÄho and New Zealand Film Commission in association with Stuff, Maori Television and Radio NZ.