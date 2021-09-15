Kickdown Festival on Jan 2022

Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 - 20:06

Whangamata is gearing up to host New Zealand’s first ever Kickdown Festival on 20 - 23 January 2022.

Highlights of the three-day festival will include the opportunity for motorbike enthusiasts and their passengers to win $1m cash and be part of the biggest ever posse to ‘Ride the Loop’ with up to 2000 others whilst taking in the stunning scenery of the Coromandel Peninsula.

The festival will be drawn to a close by Saturday’s Kickdown concert, being held at Joe’s Farm and featuring the very best of New Zealand rock.

Headlined by rock royalty Shihad, who will be joined by fellow rock legends, Devilskin and Hello Sailor, as well as Kiwi favourites, Stellar, The Jordan Luck Band, Goodshirt and DJs from The Rock.

The Kickdown Festival is being likened by organisers to a bite sized, homegrown version of South Dakota’s famous Sturgis Rally.

Event Organiser, Noddy Watts, who has been organising the celebrated ‘Beach Hop Rock’n’Roll Festival’ for over two decades says of the Kickdown Festival; "With a combination of dedicated motorcycle events, including the opportunity to ride the world-famous Coromandel Peninsula, before rocking out to our line-up of legends, there is something for everyone from motorcycle enthusiasts to Coromandel holiday-makers. Attend for the motorcycle culture, the concert or both- this is a summer festival you won’t want to miss!"

Watts was keen to point out that for Friday’s mass ride there are no prizes for coming in first; "It’s all about enjoying the journey and sharing a love of British, American and European motorbikes. Locals can rest assured that we have a comprehensive Traffic Management Plan and range of professionals to ensure we keep riders and spectators safe and disruption to regular traffic is kept to a minimum.

"We think New Zealanders are looking forward to a well-deserved summer break and for a growing number of Kiwis that means leaving their cars at home, grabbing their leathers and jumping on a motorbike to explore New Zealand."

There will be a variety of events for all ages including a parade (stampede) down Whangamata’s main street for the whole family to enjoy. Those over 18 can then head over to rock out at Joe’s Farm.

A three-night campground will be set-up for registered motorbike entrants who can park up alongside their tents. Camping will also be available to concertgoers who want to soak up the festival atmosphere.

Tickets for the Kickdown Festival are on-sale from Wednesday 22 September. Choose from Friday, Saturday, or concert only options. On-site camping available. R18 Event. Pre-register at www.kickdown.co.nz.