Sky NZ Original Production INSiDE nominated for 2021 International Emmy Award

Friday, 24 September, 2021 - 15:43

In exciting news overnight, it has been announced that INSiDE, a Sky New Zealand Original Production, has been nominated for a 2021 International Emmy® Award in the category of Best Short-Form Series. INSiDE is the only Kiwi nominee - in fact, the only Australasian nominee - across all categories.

INSiDE is a cautionary tale about the human need for real connection. Made with the support of NZ On Air, INSiDE was created during New Zealand’s alert level four lockdown in 2020 and filmed during alert levels three and two under strict Covid protocols. The series is made up of eight 15-minute episodes and premiered on Sky’s free-to-air channel Prime in September 2020. Working with a small budget and a tight timeframe, series creators and Luminous Beast founders Peter Salmon, Shoshana McCallum, and Dan Musgrove, and series producer Liz DiFiore, had to adapt to making television during a pandemic.

Dana Youngman, Sky Senior Commissioner, says: "We’re delighted INSiDE has been nominated for a 2021 International Emmy® Award, it is so deserved. We’re incredibly proud at Sky to have been involved with this project from its lockdown inception and we owe a great deal of thanks to NZ On Air’s Rapid Response Fund for supporting this series. Congratulations to the whole team behind INSiDE!"

Peter Salmon, INSiDE creator, producer and director, says: "We're absolutely thrilled with this nomination, we all poured our heart and soul into INSiDE. For such a tiny show to get this kind of recognition means the world to us. This was such a nice surprise to get during lockdown! It's our little show that could!"

INSiDE is on Neon and Sky Go (this title is available for non-Sky customers to watch) in New Zealand.