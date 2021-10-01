Barnaby Weir collaborates with NZ's fastest growing real estate company

Friday, 1 October, 2021 - 09:34

The voice behind some of New Zealand’s iconic anthems is creating a uniquely Kiwi soundtrack for the country’s fastest-growing real estate company.

Barnaby Weir, the internationally acclaimed lead singer of The Black Seeds and member of Fly My Pretties, has written and recorded a bespoke set of instrumental tracks for the company’s property videos. He is also penning the company’s new brand music.

Barnaby wrote and recorded the music at his studio in KÄpiti and Wellington with a range of other local musicians, including his Black Seeds bandmates and award-winning producer Lee Prebble. He says he was drawn to work with Tall Poppy after realising no other company in the industry has tried anything like this before.

"Buying or selling a house is an emotional experience, and I wanted to create a soundtrack to match that. The stock standard library music can be quite annoying and miss the mark completely - we set out to create quality, sincere, feel-good music to inspire people along their journey," says Barnaby.

The final set of tracks have a uniquely kiwi feel and will feature across the company. Barnaby says the collaboration was a rare opportunity, inspired by good people - trying to take what can be a dull industry and turn it into something more. "It makes total sense to me to not just make background music for pictures but to try and inspire - motivate and make music that resonates with home buyers and sellers in the market. It’s like making every part of the process feel good and be unique - and it should be because you’re buying and selling what is most likely your biggest asset," Barnaby says.

Michael Cummins, Chief Operating Officer for Tall Poppy, says their head office team have been fans and supporters of Barnaby’s music for a long-time. "We’re so excited to bring a partnership like this into the business and offer this to our vendors. Our entire team is incredibly excited, and we are incredibly proud of what he’s produced for us.

"This is all part of our broader strategy to offer our customers a bespoke and special experience when they’re selling or buying. The music will only be used on property videos that are taken by our in-house Video Content Specialist team, it will be quite unlike anything else available in New Zealand," says Michael Cummins. The next few months are busy for Barnaby, with new albums in the works for The Black Seeds and Fly My Pretties. He says he’ll also have a busy summer touring New Zealand if Covid stays away.

"I’m also really excited about continuing to work with Tall Poppy - there is huge scope for our collaboration, which excites me," says Barnaby.

All Tall Poppy property videos from now will feature one of Barnaby Weir’s tracks.