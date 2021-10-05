‘Everyone’s a character on the Chatham Islands’ - Maori Television

Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 - 16:03

The past, present and future of an isolated community on New Zealand’s remotest island is the subject of a stunning seven-part documentary series premiering on Maori Television on Monday 11 October 2021 at 8.00 PM.

CHATHAM ISLANDERS: TCHAKAT TCHATAM AIRANI is a rare insight into life for the 600-strong population which co-exists on the far-flung archipelago in the middle of the ocean.

Director, producer and writer Kathleen Mantel from Black Iris Productions says the series is about "community, history, isolation, connection and making it through the tough times - it’s a land of plenty, stunningly beautiful … with a dark past and a misrepresented history."

The Moriori people are the waina pono (original inhabitants), calling their new home Rekohu (misty sun) on arrival from East Polynesia some 800 to 1000 years ago.

Loss of life, liberty, land and language ensued once contact with the outside world began in 1791.

The pacifist Moriori were killed, cannibalised and enslaved by two invading Maori tribes in 1835 when they held true to a solemn vow of peace.

The Moriori Claims Settlement Bill - now before Parliament - records the Crown’s apology to Moriori as well as cultural and commercial redress.

"This is an exciting time for the island," says Mantel. "It’s on a path to reclaim its own story and mana after having its history incorrectly written by colonialists and taught in schools for many years.

"The sun shines on the shores of Rekohu before any other inhabited place in the world and the Moriori are moving out of the mist and the darkness and into the light."

Chief negotiator for the Moriori Treaty of Waitangi settlement, indigenous rights advocate and barrister Maui Solomon, says the truth must be told - the Crown actively suppressed Moriori history for 150 years.

Says Solomon: "The myth that Aotearoa was once home to Moriori who were primitive, inferior folk and were completely wiped out by Maori was very convenient for colonists to keep alive.

"Because if Maori could push out Moriori, it was fine for Europeans to push out Maori."

Today, 60 per cent of the Rekohu population identify as Maori with many whanau affiliated to both Maori and Moriori.

For most Chatham Islanders, the day to day challenges of living on such a remote and seasonally challenging place - 45 minutes ahead and about 800 kilometres east of New Zealand - is all about the here and now.

Like many on the island, 13-year-old Blaze is Moriori, Ngati Mutunga and Pakeha. She is the face of the future - strong, smart and proud of who she is and where she is going.

Lois Croon (Ngati Mutunga), husband Val and their whanau are well-known: Val Junior is a fisherman, Simone owns the general store, Toni owns the hotel and Monique is the island’s first female mayor.

Fisherman Darrell Fraser is not looking forward to his son Brodie heading to the mainland but it is inevitable. With no high school, most leave the island to go to boarding school.

Katrina Nilsson (Ngati Mutunga) is an eighth generation Chatham Islander. After high school and many years living in Sydney, Katrina and her young family have relocated back to the island.

Tom Lanauze (Moriori, Ngati Mutunga) is a proud advocate for the revitalisation of Moriori culture and wants to pass on his knowledge to mokopuna Zion.

Chef Jacqui Lanauze (Ngati Mutunga) spent years travelling the world but was prompted to return when COVID-19 hit. She has since fallen in love with the boy she first kissed on the island.

Coming up on CHATHAM ISLANDERS: TCHAKAT TCHATAM AIRANI:

EPISODE 1 - Monday 11 October 2021 at 8.00 PM: The land and the sea unite three cultures in one land: Moriori, Maori and Pakeha.

EPISODE 2 - Monday 18 October 2021 at 8.00 PM: The repercussions of a profoundly beautiful yet devastatingly sad history are still felt today.

EPISODE 3 - Monday 25 October 2021 at 8.00 PM: Living on a rock in the sea means looking out for each other is a way of life for resilient residents.

EPISODE 4 - Monday 1 November 2021 at 8.00 PM: The even more remote Rangihaute or Pitt Island - population 46 - is an entirely different world.

EPISODE 5 - Monday 8 November 2021 at 8.00 PM: Looking after the land and sea as well as each other is an essential part of life for Chatham Islanders.

EPISODE 6 - Monday 15 November 2021 at 8.00 PM: As tourists flock to an ‘undiscovered paradise’, the locals wonder how it will change their lives.

EPISODE 7 - Monday 22 November 2021 at 8.00 PM: A new chapter unfolds as the Moriori people rebuild their cultural traditions, language, identity and whakapapa.

Rakohu to the Moriori, Wharekauri to the MÄori and renamed Chatham Islands by the Europeans: CHATHAM ISLANDERS: TCHAKAT TCHATAM AIRANI premieres on MÄori Television on Monday 11 October 2021 at 8.00 PM.