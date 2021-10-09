Saturday, 9 October, 2021 - 23:52

Sir Pita Sharples and Che Fu were honoured for their contributions to MÄori music while Troy Kingi and L.A.B. picked up multiple awards at the WAIATA MÄORI MUSIC AWARDS 2021 held in the Hawke’s Bay tonight (Saturday 9 October 2021).

The 90-minute awards ceremony - held online for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 - is available to view on demand on the website maoritelevision.com as well as the MÄORI+ app and will also be replayed by the Members’ Lounge on MÄori Television’s Facebook page tomorrow - Sunday 10 October 2021 - at 8.00 PM.

Established in 2007, the Waiata MÄori Music Awards recognise, develop, encourage and honour the best of traditional and contemporary musical compositions and performances annually.

The event - now in its 14th year - included performances by Maisey Rika, Tipene Harmer, Amba Holly, taonga pÅ«oro practitioner Horomona Horo, Ainslie Allen, I.A, 5 Minutes of Fame winner PerÄri King, Sianne and the Tuari Brothers with a finale performance by New Zealand music royalty, Stan Walker.

Executive Director Ellison Huata congratulated the winners and thanked everyone who had helped produce a memorable awards ceremony in difficult circumstances.

"MÄori music is thriving," says Huata. "There is a depth and breadth of talent in te ao MÄori today -it has been amazing to watch it grow and develop over the past 15 years.

"Thank you to the many people involved in making this kaupapa happen. NgÄ mihi, too, to the judges, winners, their whÄnau and fans."

The winners of the WAIATA MÄORI MUSIC AWARDS 2021 are:

- TÄ Pita Sharples

TE TOHU KAITIAKI TIKANGA PÅªORU - Iconic Keeper of Traditions Award presented by Carl Ross, Te Matatini

- Che Fu

TE TOHU O TE AHUMAHI PÅªORU - Iconic Contribution to the Music Industry presented by Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst, Hastings District Council

- L.A.B.

TE TOHU KAIPÅªORU ARATINI MÄORI AUTAIA - Best MÄori Pop Album sponsored by NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporation and presented by Te Rangi Huata

- Troy Kingi

TE TOHU KAIPÅªORU MÄORI AUTAIA - Best R’n’B Album sponsored by the NZ Music Commission and presented by Cath Anderson, Chief Executive

- Sons of Zion - ‘Love On The Run’

TE TOHU KÅPAE IRIRANGI KAIPÅªORU MÄORI O TE TAU - Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a MÄori Artist presented by Jeff Newton, NZ On Air

- Stan Walker - ‘Tua’

TE TOHU KÅPAE IRIRANGI KAIPÅªORU REO MÄORI O TE TAU - Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a MÄori Artist in Te Reo MÄori presented by Jeff Newton, NZ On Air

- Stan Walker - ‘Bigger’

TE TOHU ATAATA AUTAIA - Best Music Video of the Year by a MÄori Artist presented by Jeff Newton, NZ On Air

- Origin Roots Aotearoa

TE TOHU KAIPÅªORU PAKEKE HOU - Emerging Artist Over 25 Award presented by Marcia Hopa and Pheonix Ruka, NgÄti Hine FM

- Kings

TE TOHU KAIPÅªORU MAÅRI NOHO TAONE AUTAIA - Best Hip Hop Album by a MÄori Artist presented by Indelible, Dan Browne

- Grove Roots

TE TOHU KÅPAEROA AUTAIA - Best Roots Reggae Album by a MÄori Artist presented by TÄmati Olsen, Te Puni KÅkiri

- L.A.B. - ‘Why Oh Why’

TE TOHU WAIATA MÄORI HIRA - Best Song by a MÄori Artist presented by Ngahiwi Apanui, Chief Executive, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori

- L.A.B

TE TOHU RÅPÅª MÄORI AUTAIA - Best MÄori Group presented by Henry Heke, Kahurangi NZ MÄori Dance Trust

- Troy Kingi

TE TOHU O TE KAITITO WAIATA MÄORI AUTAIA - Best MÄori Songwriter presented by JB Heperi-Smith, Te WÄnanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu

- Paige

TE TOHU MANU TIORIORI WAHINE AUTAIA - Best MÄori Female Solo Artist presented by Larry Parr, Chief Executive, Te MÄngai PÄho

- Troy Kingi

TE TOHU MANU TIORIORI TÄNE AUTAIA - Best MÄori Male Solo Artist presented by Larry Parr, Chief Executive, Te MÄngai PÄho

WAIATA MÄORI MUSIC AWARDS 2021 - available to view on demand on the website maoritelevision.com and MÄORI+ app, or catch the replay by the Members’ Lounge on MÄori Television’s Facebook page tomorrow - Sunday 10 October 2021 - at 8.00 PM.