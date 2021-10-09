|
Sir Pita Sharples and Che Fu were honoured for their contributions to MÄori music while Troy Kingi and L.A.B. picked up multiple awards at the WAIATA MÄORI MUSIC AWARDS 2021 held in the Hawke’s Bay tonight (Saturday 9 October 2021).
The 90-minute awards ceremony - held online for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 - is available to view on demand on the website maoritelevision.com as well as the MÄORI+ app and will also be replayed by the Members’ Lounge on MÄori Television’s Facebook page tomorrow - Sunday 10 October 2021 - at 8.00 PM.
Established in 2007, the Waiata MÄori Music Awards recognise, develop, encourage and honour the best of traditional and contemporary musical compositions and performances annually.
The event - now in its 14th year - included performances by Maisey Rika, Tipene Harmer, Amba Holly, taonga pÅ«oro practitioner Horomona Horo, Ainslie Allen, I.A, 5 Minutes of Fame winner PerÄri King, Sianne and the Tuari Brothers with a finale performance by New Zealand music royalty, Stan Walker.
Executive Director Ellison Huata congratulated the winners and thanked everyone who had helped produce a memorable awards ceremony in difficult circumstances.
"MÄori music is thriving," says Huata. "There is a depth and breadth of talent in te ao MÄori today -it has been amazing to watch it grow and develop over the past 15 years.
"Thank you to the many people involved in making this kaupapa happen. NgÄ mihi, too, to the judges, winners, their whÄnau and fans."
The winners of the WAIATA MÄORI MUSIC AWARDS 2021 are:
- TÄ Pita Sharples
TE TOHU KAITIAKI TIKANGA PÅªORU - Iconic Keeper of Traditions Award presented by Carl Ross, Te Matatini
- Che Fu
TE TOHU O TE AHUMAHI PÅªORU - Iconic Contribution to the Music Industry presented by Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst, Hastings District Council
- L.A.B.
TE TOHU KAIPÅªORU ARATINI MÄORI AUTAIA - Best MÄori Pop Album sponsored by NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporation and presented by Te Rangi Huata
- Troy Kingi
TE TOHU KAIPÅªORU MÄORI AUTAIA - Best R’n’B Album sponsored by the NZ Music Commission and presented by Cath Anderson, Chief Executive
- Sons of Zion - ‘Love On The Run’
TE TOHU KÅPAE IRIRANGI KAIPÅªORU MÄORI O TE TAU - Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a MÄori Artist presented by Jeff Newton, NZ On Air
- Stan Walker - ‘Tua’
TE TOHU KÅPAE IRIRANGI KAIPÅªORU REO MÄORI O TE TAU - Radio Airplay Song of the Year by a MÄori Artist in Te Reo MÄori presented by Jeff Newton, NZ On Air
- Stan Walker - ‘Bigger’
TE TOHU ATAATA AUTAIA - Best Music Video of the Year by a MÄori Artist presented by Jeff Newton, NZ On Air
- Origin Roots Aotearoa
TE TOHU KAIPÅªORU PAKEKE HOU - Emerging Artist Over 25 Award presented by Marcia Hopa and Pheonix Ruka, NgÄti Hine FM
- Kings
TE TOHU KAIPÅªORU MAÅRI NOHO TAONE AUTAIA - Best Hip Hop Album by a MÄori Artist presented by Indelible, Dan Browne
- Grove Roots
TE TOHU KÅPAEROA AUTAIA - Best Roots Reggae Album by a MÄori Artist presented by TÄmati Olsen, Te Puni KÅkiri
- L.A.B. - ‘Why Oh Why’
TE TOHU WAIATA MÄORI HIRA - Best Song by a MÄori Artist presented by Ngahiwi Apanui, Chief Executive, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo MÄori
- L.A.B
TE TOHU RÅPÅª MÄORI AUTAIA - Best MÄori Group presented by Henry Heke, Kahurangi NZ MÄori Dance Trust
- Troy Kingi
TE TOHU O TE KAITITO WAIATA MÄORI AUTAIA - Best MÄori Songwriter presented by JB Heperi-Smith, Te WÄnanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu
- Paige
TE TOHU MANU TIORIORI WAHINE AUTAIA - Best MÄori Female Solo Artist presented by Larry Parr, Chief Executive, Te MÄngai PÄho
- Troy Kingi
TE TOHU MANU TIORIORI TÄNE AUTAIA - Best MÄori Male Solo Artist presented by Larry Parr, Chief Executive, Te MÄngai PÄho
