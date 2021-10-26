Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park in Christchurch 11 December 2021

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 - 17:28

Show organisers of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park have announced plans to bring the much-loved Christmas musical spectacular back to the big stage at Christchurch’s Hagley Park on Saturday 11 December.

While the popular free outdoor concert was scheduled to take place in November, show organisers have moved the date out a few weeks to allow for the extra preparation required to hold the event in Christchurch, in line with government COVID-19 restrictions.

As announced last week, the Auckland show has been cancelled due to the uncertainty around Auckland’s COVID restrictions.

Annette Chillingworth, of Coca-Cola New Zealand says, "While it was disappointing to have to cancel the Auckland show, we’re really pleased to be able to bring this wonderful Christmas celebration back to Hagley Park. We’ve been celebrating Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park in Christchurch for 25 years; however, this will be extra special as it will be our first show since 2019."

Creative director Dixon Nacey says, "We’re so excited to be back together working on this year’s show. We’ve got a talent packed line-up and a magical, feel-good Christmas show that promises something for everyone."

While the official line-up is still under wraps, Dixon confirms crowd favourites Vince Harder, Ella Monnery, Nate Dousand, Lavina Williams and Tom Batchelor will be there, joined by backing vocalists Anna Dougal, Paul Lisi and Iri Aumatangi.

Since 1994 Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park has raised millions of dollars for New Zealand charities. Proceeds from this year’s concert will once again go towards Youthline, who help support and develop over 35,000 young people every year.

Highlights of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park in Christchurch will be broadcast in a free to air prime time special, airing later in December.