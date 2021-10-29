NZ School of Dance student accepted to prestigious international ballet competition

Friday, 29 October, 2021 - 11:09

Louise Camelbeke, a classical ballet student at the New Zealand School of Dance (NZSD), is one of 81 dancers from 17 countries selected to take part in the Prix de Lausanne 2022. Rigour, excellence and prestige make the Prix de Lausanne international ballet competition a unique platform for young dancers with a very high technical level of technical proficiency.

The Prix de Lausanne is an international ballet competition open to young dancers of all nationalities aged 15 to 18 who are not yet professionals. This year a total of 376 hopeful classical ballet students from renowned dance institutions across the globe applied to participate in the competition. Louise, currently in her second year of study at NZSD, is the only dancer from New Zealand and one of 11 in Australia and New Zealand, who will be dancing in the competition to be held in Switzerland from 31 January to 6th February 2022.

The Prix de Lausanne’s raison d'être is to showcase the potential of exceptionally talented young dancers by having them perform before a panel of world-renowned dance personalities, representing different countries and a broad range of ballet styles.

Garry Trinder, Director of NZSD says "The School is so proud of Louise, a very talented, hardworking and versatile young artist with tremendous potential. We are excited to see her grow through this wonderful experience. The New Zealand School of Dance has enjoyed a formal relationship with the Prix de Lausanne since 2006, when we became one of the Prix’s Partner Schools. However, we have never presented anyone for the competition before now. Dancers accepted for the Prix come along only once in a generation. We are talking about those who will go on to hold principal contracts with the major ballet companies of the world. To be accepted for the Prix is in itself a golden ticket."

NZSD Ballet Tutor Medhi Angot (previously of Paris Opera Ballet and the Royal New Zealand Ballet) has worked with Louise for six months in preparation for the video audition. Preparation for a competition of this calibre is extensive, including one-on-one technique sessions and performance coaching three times a week. This is all in addition to her current studies and dance training at the New Zealand School of Dance.

Angot says "Louise is a naturally gifted and conscientious dancer. The standard of the Prix is so high and we are thrilled she will have the chance to be part of it next year to showcase her hard work. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Louise - an experience she will carry with her always."

Twenty candidates will reach the Prix de Lausanne finals and between six and eight of the winners are awarded scholarships or apprenticeships by one of the Prix de Lausanne partner schools. All candidates take part in an audition class viewed by school and company directors, exposing them to a wide array of potential opportunities.