SOUNZ is proud to announce the release of the podcast series He Reo Tawhito

Monday, 1 November, 2021 - 15:08

SOUNZ Centre for New Zealand Music is proud to introduce our podcast series He Reo Tawhito: Conversations about Mōteatea . Mōteatea is a centuries-old tradition of chanted song-poetry; a great literary and musical art form that expresses the powerful portrayal of storytelling and is reflective of the emotional depths of a Māori world view. Its vast richness is yet to be fully understood.

"I love mōteatea for the way it can communicate a vision of life, a way of thinking and experiencing the world. It is a pathway into a way of thinking and experiencing the world that our tūpuna had, but also the world that we can have right now - the way the world can be with us now." - Dr Te Ahukaramū Charles Royal

In this seven-part series hosted by Crystal Edwards , we hold conversations with some of the world's leading experts on mōteatea and ask them: What exactly is mōteatea? How has it changed since colonisation? What issues does it face today?

Scheduled for release in 2021 are:

Episode 1: He Reo Tawhito, a conversation about Mōteatea with Dr Te Ahukaramū Charles Royal - 1 November

Episode 2: He Reo Tawhito, a conversation about Mōteatea with Dr Ruakere Hond - 8 November

Episode 3: He Reo Tawhito, a conversation about Mōteatea with Dr Wayne Ngata - 15 November

Episodes 4-7 will be released in 2022, and will include conversations with Kingi Kiriona , Dr Hōhepa Te Rito , Dr Hana O'Regan , and Dr Taiarahia Black .

Research for the podcast series He Reo Tawhito: Conversations about Mōteatea was conducted by Dr Te Ahukaramū Charles Royal , an independent researcher of indigenous knowledge, and a freelance composer, musician and storyteller. The series is engagingly hosted by Crystal Edwards , an emcee, host and public speaker, and a former iwi radio announcer and broadcaster for Radio Kahungunu.

To listen to Episode 1: He Reo Tawhito, a conversation about Mōteatea with Dr Te Ahukaramū Charles Royal , visit https://news.sounz.org.nz/he-reo-tawhito-001/

SOUNZ acknowledges all who have contributed their time, knowledge and expertise to this very special series.

This project was made possible by funding from Creative New Zealand | Toi Aotearoa.