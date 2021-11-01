SOUNZ is proud to announce the release of the podcast series He Reo Tawhito

|
SOUNZ Centre for New Zealand Music is proud to introduce our podcast series He Reo Tawhito: Conversations about Mōteatea . Mōteatea is a centuries-old tradition of chanted song-poetry; a great literary and musical art form that expresses the powerful portrayal of storytelling and is reflective of the emotional depths of a Māori world view. Its vast richness is yet to be fully understood.
"I love mōteatea for the way it can communicate a vision of life, a way of thinking and experiencing the world. It is a pathway into a way of thinking and experiencing the world that our tūpuna had, but also the world that we can have right now - the way the world can be with us now." - Dr Te Ahukaramū Charles Royal
In this seven-part series hosted by Crystal Edwards , we hold conversations with some of the world's leading experts on mōteatea and ask them: What exactly is mōteatea? How has it changed since colonisation? What issues does it face today?
Scheduled for release in 2021 are:
Episode 1: He Reo Tawhito, a conversation about Mōteatea with Dr Te Ahukaramū Charles Royal - 1 November
Episode 2: He Reo Tawhito, a conversation about Mōteatea with Dr Ruakere Hond - 8 November
Episode 3: He Reo Tawhito, a conversation about Mōteatea with Dr Wayne Ngata - 15 November
Episodes 4-7 will be released in 2022, and will include conversations with Kingi Kiriona , Dr Hōhepa Te Rito , Dr Hana O'Regan , and Dr Taiarahia Black .
Research for the podcast series He Reo Tawhito: Conversations about Mōteatea was conducted by Dr Te Ahukaramū Charles Royal , an independent researcher of indigenous knowledge, and a freelance composer, musician and storyteller. The series is engagingly hosted by Crystal Edwards , an emcee, host and public speaker, and a former iwi radio announcer and broadcaster for Radio Kahungunu.
To listen to Episode 1: He Reo Tawhito, a conversation about Mōteatea with Dr Te Ahukaramū Charles Royal , visit https://news.sounz.org.nz/he-reo-tawhito-001/
SOUNZ acknowledges all who have contributed their time, knowledge and expertise to this very special series.
This project was made possible by funding from Creative New Zealand | Toi Aotearoa.
