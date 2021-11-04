11,000-piece artwork to welcome Te Pae Christchurch visitors

Thursday, 4 November, 2021 - 09:40

Hana - a new artwork by Lonnie Hutchinson - will soon be installed in the foyer of Te Pae Christchurch, ahead of the Convention Centre’s opening later this year.

The three koru-shaped, chandelier-like installations are made of 11,000 glass and acrylic beads and have a combined weight of just over one tonne.

"Hana means to illuminate or brighten," says Lonnie Hutchinson.

"The work has been inspired by the NgÄi Tahu creation story and the concept of AhikÄ or keeping the home fires burning. These illuminated yellow and red beads will combine to draw people into Te Pae Christchurch and help them feel welcome.

"Each koru is made up of 109 individual strands, some as long as four metres. So, it has taken an army to thread them onto the wires. I’m so grateful to volunteers from the Christchurch Art Gallery who were able to lend a hand and a critical eye to the project."

Hana was designed in consultation with Matapopore to integrate into its specific foyer location in Te Pae. The artwork has been assembled at Christchurch’s Prometal Industries.

Director, John East, says the biggest challenge was ensuring the patterns aligned.

"Hana will be just as visible to people walking along the City Promenade as it is inside Te Pae, so it has to be spot on. We’ve spent countless hours selecting the perfect spacers and used turnbuckles to ensure everything is even. It’s going to be pretty impressive."

Te Pae Christchurch is being delivered by ÅtÄkaro Limited on behalf of the Crown.

"With Te Pae Christchurch so close to completion, you can already tell it’s going to be an iconic building for the city. With the Hana effectively in the front window, it is going to be a spectacular site day and night," says ÅtÄkaro Chief Executive, John Bridgman.

"Barring any further disruptions, we look forward to opening Te Pae Christchurch in December and hosting the first events in the lead up to Christmas.

"We will also be holding a public open day so everyone can have a good look at the Hana and the rest of the Convention Centre. We’ll have more details to share about that in the coming weeks."