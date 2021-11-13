Iwi radio unite for regional television news show - on Te Reo

Saturday, 13 November, 2021 - 13:01

Iwi radio broadcasters from across the central North Island have joined forces to produce a weekly regional news show, AUKAHA, screening on MÄori Television’s Te Reo channel every Monday at 7.00 PM.

Supported by Te MÄngai PÄho, AUKAHA is a collaboration between Te Arawa FM (Rotorua), Tainui Live (Waikato) and Moana Radio (Tauranga) with support from NgÄ Iwi FM (Pare Hauraki), Raukawa FM (Tokoroa), Maniapoto FM (Te Kuiti) and TÅ«wharetoa FM (TÅ«rangi/TaupÅ).

In addition to the half-hour show on Te Reo, AUKAHA has been streaming live and posting on social media - Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and the Whare KÅrero app - since June this year. Weekday news bulletins are also carried by the iwi radio stations.

AUKAHA producer Jason Ake says a small but dedicated group of MÄori journalists and broadcasters contribute relevant and authentic bilingual content to the pan-tribal news service. Succession planning is paramount with support and guidance given to the up-and-coming generation of kaipapÄho (broadcasters).

According to Jason, AUKAHA showcases positive and topical stories that are not seen or heard anywhere else - "local stories for local audiences by local journalists who have the courage to cover the weighty issues as well as staying true to their Ä-iwi voice and people.

"The launch of AUKAHA on Te Reo channel is a small but significant milestone that symbolises a meaningful partnership between indigenous radio and television.

"MÄori media is a major contributor to the revitalisation of the MÄori language, encouraging the use of te reo MÄori and telling stories from a MÄori perspective; a collaborative and coordinated response enables a strong MÄori media workforce and a stronger MÄori broadcasting sector."

TÄhuhu RangapÅ« of MÄori Television, Shane Taurima, says language revitalisation efforts require the contribution of many and anchor organisations such as Whakaata MÄori play a crucial role in supporting others.

"MÄori Television is guided by the Government’s vision to create a collaborative and capable MÄori media community that promotes and demonstrates the use of te reo MÄori me ngÄ tikanga, promotes te ao MÄori, and tells MÄori stories in MÄori ways.

"Developing strong and effective partnerships across the MÄori broadcasting sector that are mutually beneficial - through initiatives such as AUKAHA - maximises the impact of our mahi and contributes to building the strength and capability of the MÄori media workforce."

AUAKA screens on Te Reo on Freeview channel 15 and Sky channel 82 every Monday at 7.00 PM and is also available to view on demand on the MÄORI+ app and online at maoritelevision.com.