Museum renovations: Stage 2 continues

Thursday, 18 November, 2021 - 09:37

Work on next step in the Stage 2 Cultural Facilities Development Project renovations at the Waitaki Museum and Archive/ Te Whare Taoka o Waitaki commences shortly. Since July this year, local firm Breen Construction have been working on the refurbishment and seismic strengthening of the upper floor of museum including the construction of the lift shaft. The next step will begin in December with work on the ground floor including the archive enquiry area and the museum collection store.

While work on the ground floor is underway, access to records held in the archive will be limited. The public can still make enquiries via email, phone and by appointment but some records will be inaccessible. Waitaki Museum and Archive Director Chloe Searle thanked people for their patience so far with the interruptions caused by the building work. She also reminded people intending to donate something to the collection to please phone or email the museum as there is a moratorium on donating archives and objects while the work is underway.

Mayor for Waitaki Gary Kircher said, "If people were impressed by the work that has been done so far, they’re going to be blown away with Stage 2. It increases the exhibition space and beautifully restores one of our awesome heritage buildings. It’s definitely going to help us tell our stories, and further celebrate the unique history and culture of Waitaki."