What happened to the Kruger Millions? Memoirs reveal new evidence

Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 - 09:25

What happened to the Kruger Millions? Kiwi soldier’s memoirs reveal startling new evidence.

For more than a century people have questioned where the £2M worth of gold, diamonds and coins disappeared to, from the then Zuid Afrikaanse Republic (ZAR) between 1899 and 1902.

According to legend, the stash (worth mega millions in today’s terms) was secretly squirreled away by President Paul Kruger and reputedly hidden in remote areas like the Blyde River Canyon in Mpumulanga - not far from the Mozambique border.

Searches ever since have failed to uncover any treasure.

However, new revelations and an explosive book by Blake Wilkins and Mike Dwight, have finally lifted the lid on this mystery and provided the closest we are likely to get to the truth.

Dwight says the book titled Looted Gold presents the gripping treasure mystery in a whole new light.

"The book exposes for the first time the little-known extended family, friends and collaborators of President Kruger and the first-hand experiences Kiwi Boer War volunteer, Thomas Watson Brown."

Brown’s unpublished memoirs revealed for the first time, illicit gold buried on the Pretoria farm of Kruger's son-in-law and private secretary.

"His eye-witness account of the dig, and the handing over of 2,000 - 3,000 gold coins in the company of Frikkie Eloff, gave our research new direction and impetus."

"At first we didn’t realise the significance of Brown’s experience on the farm. It was only after we’d undertaken extensive research over several months that we realised that what he had witnessed had never been published."

"The book also exposes the fact that this vast mystery treasure trove was not buried in some forgotten spot, but was most likely safely secured in bank vaults somewhere in Europe, later to be used to prop up South Africa’s apartheid regime."

It suggests that the oligarchic regime of President Paul Kruger had been plundering the wealth of the ZAR many years before the president fled the country in May 1900.

Looted Gold also exposes extensive Swiss involvement in the ZAR’s gold-based economy (which at the time was producing one third of the world’s gold) and questions whether this involvement goes way back to the 1870s, and continues to the present day.

"Ultimately, Looted Gold invites further investigations to link the missing Kruger millions to secret European bank accounts," says Dwight.

