Press release: Auckland Armageddon Expo 2021 full steam ahead for December 17-19!

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021 - 11:50

Just in time for Christmas and the Auckland reopening, Auckland Armageddon Expo is set to return and be the first large-scale, vaccine-requirement event in NZ.

Aucklanders are expected to flock to the Auckland Showgrounds this December 17-19 to experience the best in gaming, celebrity guest panels, cosplay, anime, comics and all things geek.

Armageddon Expo founder and director William Geradts says #auckgeddon will provide some much-needed entertainment to Aucklanders who have been locked down by Covid restrictions since August.

"Our Auckland community haven’t been able to get out and enjoy public events for a while, so we are working hard to pull together the best event we’ve ever hosted," he says.

"Plus, it’s the perfect chance to get some last-minute Christmas shopping done with an incredible selection of exhibitors, retailers, craft stores and beyond."

Attendees aged 12 and over will need to be fully vaccinated and scan in upon entry to the event via My Vaccine Pass.

With ticketing company iTicket introducing a My Vaccine Pass pre-approval system, the event will be pre-sale tickets only.

"We’ll be following government requirements for people who come along to Armageddon to be fully vaccinated. We’ll also have enhanced cleaning, increased ventilation through the venue and will be encouraging attendees to wear masks."

"We want to ensure our geek community can feel safe and secure at Armageddon so everyone can enjoy a weekend of mayhem and madness!"

He says the show will feature the latest in gaming and technology, giving attendees the chance to play brand new games on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PCs.

"Recently there has been a spike in popularity for gaming and Esports, so we’ve amped up our displays to give attendees a real hands-on experience."

There will also be a classic arcade alley, virtual reality gaming, retro gaming zone and trading card tournaments.

More than a dozen international celebrity guests will be beamed in via video conferencing - some guests will even take part in a virtual signing.

The virtual guest panel line-up includes stars from Game of Thrones, The Flash, Batwoman, Star Trek The Next Generation, Walking Dead, Malcolm in the Middle, Lucifer and more.

"Having virtual panels has allowed us to secure guests who might have otherwise been unavailable or out of our reach. It means we are able to have a fantastic range of celebrities from a bunch of fandoms."

Animation voice actors from My Hero Academia, Haikyuu and more will do a virtual signing, where fans can chat over video call with their favourite guest and grab a pre-signed free autograph.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a huge range of in-show events including the famous Armageddon Cosplay Contest, J-pop and K-pop concerts, Chilli Eating Challenge (with a $1000 prize for the winner), a light-up dancefloor, anime screenings, amusement rides, airsoft, a Nerf arena and much more.

The organisers have also planned a bunch of awe-inspiring attractions such as full-size StarWars pod racers, a steampunk rocket ship and a gothic-style Christmas display.

The Auckland Armageddon Expo will be held over the weekend of December 17-19 at the Auckland Showgrounds. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the website.