2021 a 'no show'

Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 - 09:58

New Year’s Eve in Napier will be kept low-key this year with the free Napier City Council community celebration off the cards.

Covid-19 restrictions make it too challenging to run a large-scale free event safely so the Council, and the partner agencies who help make the popular event happen, have pulled the pin.

Kevin Murphy, Napier City Council Events Manager, says it’s a shame the event has to be canned but after looking at a number of options, it became obvious cancelling the event was the best one.

"We have to put people first. We’re all adjusting to these new regulations but we simply don’t have a location that will work well for free events within the new rules," says Kevin.

"It’s been a challenging year and it would have been perfect to send it packing in style and we are making the tough decision to cancel it," Kevin says. "We hope to be back next year with the good vibes and the great acts making New Year’s Eve 2022 double the fun."

Napier’s is one of a number of New Year’s Eve events that have been cancelled around the country this year.