'Chill on the hill or get down with the sounds'

Monday, 10 January, 2022 - 11:27

Packing a picnic and heading for the park is a holiday must-do. Add in music and the beautiful setting of the Botanical Gardens and you’ve got the perfect family-friendly summer event.

Botanic Beats is 6pm to 8pm this Thursday 13 January 2022 in the Napier Botanical Gardens.

This year’s event features Michael Stodart and Project Prima Volta.

Stodart is an internationally seasoned, multi-talented musician and singer/ songwriter who, after 25 years based in London performing, writing and recording, returned to New Zealand and settled in Hawke’s Bay. He is infamous as an Elton John impersonator and fronts "The Elton John Experience".

Kevin Murphy, Events Manager at Napier City Council, says it’s great to be able to offer events again for a community starved of opportunities to get together.

"We have the talent here, we have the beautiful settings, we have community keen to get out and enjoy events, it’s great to be able to bring that all together this summer," says Kevin. "Bring the kids, meet up with mates, listen to great local talent, relax your way into 2022!"

Project Prima Volta is an incubator of singing talent. It is the youth branch of Festival Opera who will this February stage The Magic Flute in Napier’s Municipal Theatre.

As Hawke’s Bay is in Orange in the Covid-19 ‘traffic light’ framework, vaccine passports will be checked on entry. Botanic Beats is a free event put on by the Napier City Council.