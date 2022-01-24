Art Deco Festival Napier 2022 Update

Monday, 24 January, 2022 - 17:28

New Zealand moved into RED under the COVID-19 Protection Framework (Traffic Light System) at 11.59pm on Sunday 23 January.

In response to the Traffic Light Setting change to RED, we are working with event venues and event producers to reconfirm how they wish to proceed with their entries in the Art Deco Festival Napier 2022.

We will provide more detail for all sponsors, partners, attendees, and supporters in the coming days regarding confirmation of the Festival schedule.

In the meantime, we thank you for your patience and support.