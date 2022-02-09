Acorn TV and Shudder now available on Samsung TVs

Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 - 18:02

AMC Networks’ premium, targeted streaming services Shudder and Acorn TV are now available on Samsung Smart TVs. With instant subscriptions accessible via Samsung’s in-device apps hub across recent television models, Shudder provides viewers with the very best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural whilst Acorn TV is the ultimate destination for high-quality, world-class dramas, mysteries, and comedies from the UK and around the world.

"Fans around the world are turning to Shudder and Acorn TV for the best in horror, genre and suspenseful dramas and mysteries from the UK and beyond, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Samsung Electronics to make our deep, rich and curated streaming services available to viewers in New Zealand," said Miquel Penella, president of streaming services for AMC Networks. "And Samsung couldn't have made it easier for viewers to find and connect with our fast-growing services, making Acorn TV and Shudder available in the Apps Store, right across the Samsung TV ecosystem. We have a huge year of programming coming in 2022, and Samsung TV customers will have a front-row seat for all of it."

Shudder’s range of exclusive film and series includes the newly released folk horror documentary Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched, described by The Guardian as "overflowing with spooky fun," the award-winning Creepshow series, based on George A. Romero’s 80s horror-comedy classic, and the recently concluded fourth season of hit drag-horror competition The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. The dark, atmospheric period horror The Last Thing Mary Saw has been proving a hit with critics, described by Cinerama as "deeply impressive" with SFX magazine praising its "phenomenally creepy sequences," and the fascinating documentary Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster reveals the life and career of the man forever remembered as everybody’s vision of Frankenstein’s monster. Coming in February, Slapface tells the disturbing story of a young loner, his parents recently killed, who develops a friendship with an inhuman monster and in the upcoming They Live in the Grey, a young social worker investigating a child abuse case discovers that a supernatural entity is tormenting the family. The upcoming occult coming-of-age tale Hellbender was hailed by Syfy Wire as "one of the best horror movies of the year."

Recent exclusive Acorn TV premieres include the dark but quirky Emmy Award-nominated Queens of Mystery which follows three crime-writing sisters and their police detective niece, cracking some bizarre cases in Britain’s beautiful countryside. Starring Adrian Scarborough (Killing Eve) as the titular investigator, brand new Acorn TV Original series The Chelsea Detective delves into a range of thrilling cases in the dark underside of London’s beautiful, affluent borough. Adapted from celebrated author P.D. James’ bestselling Adam Dalgliesh Mystery novels, Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster) stars as the enigmatic, eponymous detective in the intriguing crime drama, Dalgliesh. In three, two-part mysteries, we follow Adam Dalgliesh through 1970s England as he solves a series of highly unusual murder cases. Acclaimed new drama The Madame Blanc Mysteries follows Jean White (Sally Lindsay, Mount Pleasant), an antiques dealer who runs a successful business with her husband. When he suddenly dies and leaves her penniless, Jean relocates to their one remaining asset - a cottage in French antiques hub Saint Victoire - and begins investigating his mysterious death. Based on the much-loved novels, "The Whitstable Pearl Mysteries" the Acorn TV Original series Whitstable Pearl stars Kerry Godliman (After Life) as Pearl Nolan, a self-appointed private investigator exploring the dark undercurrents of murder and debauchery swirling beneath the surface of the picturesque English seaside town. A second series will premiere later this year. In the upcoming Irish drama Harry Wild, recently retired literature professor, Harriet "Harry" Wild (Jane Seymour, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman), becomes the victim of a mugging but uses the experience to begin her own murder investigations involving fledgling serial killers with Dostoevsky fixations to kidnappers, con artists and psychopaths.

The Shudder and Acorn TV apps will be available on these Samsung televisions for Standard and Premium models from 2017 onwards. Both services offer free trials and pricing is just $7.99 per month thereafter.