The Napier Centennial Garden stage is set for 'Alice in Wonderland'

Thursday, 10 February, 2022 - 13:13

The magic of the Art Deco Festival comes alive at Napier’s Centennial Garden this year, as Festival goers join Tweedledum and Tweedledee at a new event ‘Alice in Wonderland’.

One of 53 events that’s able to proceed under the Red Light settings, the interactive nature of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ is a first for the festival and Hawkes Bay.

David Coddington from The Real Theatre Company believes it’s the only time there has been a promenade theatre event for the region, and the cast and crew are looking forward to being able to showcase it to festival goers.

"After seeing how much fun everyone had with Alice in a garden in Auckland, the historic and picturesque Centennial Garden and the festival seemed the perfect place to host Alice" he says.

Ticket holders will be able to step through the looking glass as they join Alice and her friends in pursuit of the White Rabbit through Wonderland.

"With promenade theatre the audience follows and goes from scene to scene with the characters as they join in the magic of the story. The Queen will be in her real life rose garden and the mournful Mock Turtle will immediately delight people when they see him in a row-boat on the pond."

Local school students will play ‘Alice’ and the production promises to be jam packed with enthrallment the whole way through to keep the whole family and particularly children engaged.

"We’ve purposely kept it fast paced and very visual, so there is always something to capture the attention.From the hilarious Mad Hatter’s tea party, to helping Alice escape from her Army of Cards, there’s no chance of kids getting bored from this unique experience."

Each tour of Alice in Wonderland takes around 30 minutes guided through seven magical scenes and Festival Director Greg Howie is encouraging families to book soon as tickets are selling well.

"We aim to include families and children as much as possible when we plan the Art Deco Festival and it’s great to see festival goers make the most of these inclusive events.Alice is going to bring out the child in us all" he says.

Alice in Wonderlandis a co-production between ‘The Real Theatre Company’ and Art Deco Festival Napier, with profits helping children’s charity KidsCan.

Alice in Wonderland runs from 17th- 20thFebruary at the Centennial Gardens, Marine Parade.

Vaccination Passes will be required to attend all Art Deco Festival events - including Art Deco Trust events, associated events and independent events - and Pass checking will be a condition of entry at each venue.

Tickets are just $15 for adults and $12 for children.To see the full programme and to purchase tickets visit www.artdecofestival.co.nz