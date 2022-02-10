One more week to get Creative Communities grant applications in

Thursday, 10 February, 2022 - 14:15

Over the years many creative projects in Hastings have been supported with funding from the Creative Communities Scheme, and people are invited to get their applications in for this year’s first funding round.

The fund is provided by Creative New Zealand, and applications are assessed by a locally appointed committee on behalf of Hastings District Council, which manages the fund.

The overall aim is to increase the range, diversity and participation in the arts in the community. Two funding rounds are held each year, and people have until February 18 to submit an application for any arts project, festival, performance or workshop they would like to hold after April 1, 2022.

In the last round, just over $44,000 was distributed to 22 applicants - ranging from outdoor music performances to art exhibitions, youth photography workshops, theatre performances and textile workshops.

One recipient was the StarJam Charitable Trust.

StarJam is a nationwide charity that provides vital community connections for tamariki and rangatahi who are inactive or isolated by disability, the foremost priority being their mental and physical wellbeing.

It offers young people aged six to 25 years who have a range of disabling, often life-limiting conditions, a unique opportunity to express themselves through music and performance - helping them get physically and socially active in a safe environment.

It opened a branch in Hawke’s Bay at the beginning of 2021 and holds free workshops, for up to 72 participants, as well as opportunities to perform and showcase their talents before audiences in a variety of community settings. Hawke’s Bay area programmes coordinator Jo Baylis said StarJam put its Creative Communities funding towards last year’s end-of-year concert where workshop participants performed to an audience of about 150 people comprising whÄnau, friends, StarJam sponsors and supporters.

"Despite the fact that there were limited face-to-face workshops over lockdown, going online and doing them virtually instead, they all put on incredible performances.

"We got great feedback from parents who talked about their children not only participating but excelling from being given the opportunities that can often be hard to find as they may not fit into sports and clubs ‘regular’ kids are doing."

For more information about applying to the Creative Communities Scheme search Grants and Funding at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz