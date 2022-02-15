New series Takeout Kids launches on the spinoff

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 - 10:02

Takeout Kids, a new documentary series exploring the lives of kids growing up in takeaway shops and family-run restaurants, launches today on The Spinoff.

Directed by Julie Zhu (East Meets East, Conversations With My Immigrant Parents) and produced by Sophie Dowson (The Single Object), Takeout Kids follows the lives of four young children from different cities and backgrounds as they balance everything from customer orders to driving lessons and, of course, homework.

Each of the four episodes documents a day in the life of each child and the moments of joy and pride that come with being a part of the family business. We also see the effect this responsibility has on their own aspirations and ambitions, their relationships with friends and family members and how they see themselves growing up in this unique environment.

"I’m really excited that after beginning pre-production in April 2021, this docu-series is finally launching out into the world on The Spinoff’s platform," director Zhu says. "I hope Aotearoa audiences will appreciate the observant approach the series takes (no interviews, only observations), not trying to force any interpretations but merely presenting everyday moments of the lives of real young New Zealanders growing up in and around their family shops.

"I also hope these intimate portraits encourage us to take another look at our own relationships with the takeaway shops in our communities, and the families and stories behind the shopfronts."

The Spinoff, together with Uhz and Hex Work Productions and with the support of NZ On Air, is proud to launch this unique and intimate look into the everyday lives of the families behind some of our favourite takeaway shops.

Takeout Kids is streaming now on The Spinoff.