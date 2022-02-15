Interview Crime fiction goes to the dogs - Boxed - By Stephen Johnson

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 - 18:12

Horse racing has long been a staple of crime fiction - think Dick Francis - but not so greyhound racing. Boxed, Stephen Johnson's riveting sequel to his debut crime novel Tugga's Mob (both out with Clan Destine Press), overturns the record. From the 1930s half a dozen crime novels in the US and the UK have laid bare the often notorious world of greyhound racing, but Boxed is arguably the first to be set in Australia.

Boxed draws on Johnson’s forty-year career as a journalist, including two years producing a greyhound racing program in New Zealand. The action, however, is nearly all in Victoria where Johnson was born and worked on The Geelong News and then on television news and sports shows, including stints at the ABC and Channel 7.

"After Tugga’s Mob, I was looking for something different when I realised that greyhound racing could be it. Four Corners had done an exposé about live-baiting in the industry and the NSW Government had banned it in 2016 though it reversed the decision three months later after a fierce public backlash," Johnson said.

"The repercussions were felt across the ditch. In my experience, the New Zealand industry is pretty decent but I thought the issue lent itself to a compelling crime fiction plot without portraying the industry in a bad light. I have got to know a lot of nice people in greyhound racing and enjoyed visiting bespoke tracks like The Meadows at Broadmeadows, in Melbourne’s north."

The Covid pandemic has pretty much killed off racing media in New Zealand, including the greyhound racing TV program Johnson used to produce.

In Boxed, Melbourne Spotlight journalist Kim Prescott is promoted to the TV reporting staff after the program’s exposé of the Tugga’s Mob murders in Australia and New Zealand. The story, a ratings bonanza, raised the TV show’s profile, and generated new story ideas and leads from the public.

One tip-off, if true, will horrify the nation all over again. Despite the scandal that nearly closed the industry, this anonymous lead suggests that live-baiting in greyhound racing is still going on. As it turns out, Kim has a pet greyhound, Sexy Rexy.

The story trail leads Kim and her camera crew to the Victorian gold-mining ghost town of Steiglitz. They find horrific scenes at a trainer’s starting boxes - but not at all what they expect. Meanwhile, the feisty production assistant Jo becomes the pawn of an activist with a vendetta, testing whether her loyalty lies with the current affairs team or her lover.

Who is responsible? Someone in the greyhound industry, the Hound Liberation Party (which is gearing up for the election), or someone else entirely?

Most desperate of all, hope finally flickers for a woman who scratches the record of her captivity into a cellar wall.

Snakes, as well as greyhounds, also feature in the crime mix.

As a mid-sixties’ male, Johnson was anxious about whether he had portrayed the two young female newshounds, Kim and Jo, fairly and accurately.

"I was so relieved when my 28-year-old daughter gave her seal of approval - and, I can assure you, she’s not in the business of appeasing her old dad."

Johnson borrowed the names of several characters from his daughters’ friends - on the proviso that none of them would be killed.

The third novel in the series, Goose Bay, sees Kim and Jo unexpectedly on a tour of New Zealand in a motorhome where their knack of finding bodies continues unabated. In the fourth novel, The Hatchet, the loathed news executive who was almost killed by a crossbow in Tugga’s Mob, is a target once again.