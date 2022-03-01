Social influencer wins big for Maori Television

|
A social media influencer has taken TV Personality of the Year at the NZTV Awards.
Nicola (Nix) Adams transitioned to television through Terei Tonight on Whakaata MÄori, co-hosting the popular show with Pio Terei.
"I’m overwhelmed and a big mihi out to Pio and MÄori Television for the opportunity as well as all the whÄnau who have always backed me," she said.
Nix beat 10 other New Zealand personalities to claim the only award voted for by the public.
"Social has been my world, my voice and for the first time, I have no words."
Nix joins other Whakaata MÄori winners at the awards which had 530 entries from all broadcasters.
Rage Against the Rangatahi from Ngahuia Wade and Te Noni Ltd won Te MÄngai PÄho, Best Reo Programme Award.
Loimata, The Sweetest Tears commissioned by Whakaata MÄori won NZ On Air Best Documentary Award.
TÄhuhu RangapÅ«, Shane Taurima, said it was a testament to the commitment of the production community through the challenges of COIVD.
"I’d also like to acknowledge our staff who work so hard to keep our operations running, seven days a week. Behind every piece of content, there is a small army committed to bringing our stories to Aotearoa, New Zealand," he said.
Television Personality of the Year 2021
Nix Adams
Terei Tonight
MÄori Television
Te MÄngai Paho Best Reo MÄori Programme 2021
Rage Against the Rangatahi MMXX\
Ngahuia Wade, Tina Wickliffe
Te Noni Ltd (MÄori Television)
NZ On Air Best Documentary 2021
LOIMATA, The Sweetest Tears
Anna Marbrook, Jim Marbrook, Dr Tamasailau Suaalii-Sauni, Dame Gaylene Preston
Anna Marbrook Productions (MÄori Television)
