NZSO celebrates 75th birthday on 6 March with special streaming event

Friday, 4 March, 2022 - 17:24

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 75th birthday on Sunday 6 March with a special selection of videos and more for everyone to enjoy.

The NZSO performed for the first time to the public on 6 March 1947 in Wellington Town Hall. As part of the Orchestra’s year-long anniversary celebrations, it will mark 6 March 2022 by streaming archive footage, documentaries, family content and some of the NZSO’s favourite recent performances.

The videos and special content can be viewed from 12pm to 7.30pm on 6 March at live.nzso.co.nz and via the NZSO’s Facebook and YouTube pages. A selection of the videos will then be available to watch throughout the year.

The selection includes rare footage of one of the NZSO’s first performances, a behind the scenes look at its overseas tour and highlights from the Orchestra’s livestream performances.

Other streaming highlights include works from the NZSO National Youth Orchestra, Aotearoa New Zealand composer Gareth Farr and former NZSO Music Director and internationally renowned conductor Edo de Waart’s Masterworks Series.

WhÄnau Time is a collection of new and classic kiwi tales about swimming holes, cheeky farm animals, the magic of the forest and the stars of Matariki, read by famous New Zealanders with music performed by the NZSO.

Viewers can peek behind the curtain with the 1993 documentary In Bed with the Orchestra and excerpts from 2010’s The Grand Tour, featuring excerpts from Bizet’s Carmen and the full performance of Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique performed at Victoria Hall Geneva.

Recent concerts include NZSO Artistic Advisor and Principal Conductor Gemma New leading the Orchestra in a performance of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring in 2021.

The special streaming event will end with a poignant performance of PÅkarekare Ana.