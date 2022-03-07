New mural opened on Weavers' Whare in Paekakariki

|
[ login or create an account ]
A new mural ‘Te Raranga Whare’ was opened on Saturday on the ‘Weavers’ Whare’ at the end of Tilley Road in PaekÄkÄriki.
The mural is the result of a collaboration between mana whenua NgÄti Haumia, the PaekÄkÄriki Community Board, and KÄpiti Coast District Council which provided the funding.
"It’s such a pleasure to open the mural today and introduce yet another great piece of art into our district," says Mayor K Gurunathan.
"It’s heart-warming to see the mahi between NgÄti Haumia and the community coming together over the mural, and wonderful to see the image that honours Miriona, their tipuna."
The work on the mural started in January last year when KÄpiti Coast District Council and community representatives, including NgÄti Haumia, met to discuss the repainting following maintenance of the whare (house). NgÄti Haumia led the design process, with support from the PaekÄkÄriki Community Board and advice from the Council’s Public Art Panel, and have now finished the beautiful mural.
"NgÄti Haumia are pleased to work in collaboration with PaekÄkÄriki Community Board and KÄpiti Coast District Council to recognise NgÄti Haumia whÄnau whÄnui," says Karl Farrell, NgÄti Haumia ki PaekÄkÄriki representative.
"We would like to thank the artists, Anthony Paaka and Ryan Paranihi for their dedicated contribution."
The new design of the three walls of the whare includes the well-loved previous design by Johanna Kumplès, honouring the tradition of weaving.
The mural shows Papatuanuku (mother earth) and environmental elements including the nearby awa (stream), harakeke (flax plant) which the weavers used, and colours that reflect a theme of "mountains to sea".
An important element of the mural is the image of Miriona Mutu Budge, tipuna (ancestor) of NgÄti Haumia, who owned the land and contributed greatly to the community including the traditions of weaving.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice