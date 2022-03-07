New mural opened on Weavers' Whare in Paekakariki

Monday, 7 March, 2022 - 09:50

A new mural ‘Te Raranga Whare’ was opened on Saturday on the ‘Weavers’ Whare’ at the end of Tilley Road in PaekÄkÄriki.

The mural is the result of a collaboration between mana whenua NgÄti Haumia, the PaekÄkÄriki Community Board, and KÄpiti Coast District Council which provided the funding.

"It’s such a pleasure to open the mural today and introduce yet another great piece of art into our district," says Mayor K Gurunathan.

"It’s heart-warming to see the mahi between NgÄti Haumia and the community coming together over the mural, and wonderful to see the image that honours Miriona, their tipuna."

The work on the mural started in January last year when KÄpiti Coast District Council and community representatives, including NgÄti Haumia, met to discuss the repainting following maintenance of the whare (house). NgÄti Haumia led the design process, with support from the PaekÄkÄriki Community Board and advice from the Council’s Public Art Panel, and have now finished the beautiful mural.

"NgÄti Haumia are pleased to work in collaboration with PaekÄkÄriki Community Board and KÄpiti Coast District Council to recognise NgÄti Haumia whÄnau whÄnui," says Karl Farrell, NgÄti Haumia ki PaekÄkÄriki representative.

"We would like to thank the artists, Anthony Paaka and Ryan Paranihi for their dedicated contribution."

The new design of the three walls of the whare includes the well-loved previous design by Johanna Kumplès, honouring the tradition of weaving.

The mural shows Papatuanuku (mother earth) and environmental elements including the nearby awa (stream), harakeke (flax plant) which the weavers used, and colours that reflect a theme of "mountains to sea".

An important element of the mural is the image of Miriona Mutu Budge, tipuna (ancestor) of NgÄti Haumia, who owned the land and contributed greatly to the community including the traditions of weaving.