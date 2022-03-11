New exhibition asks us to 'consider universe beyond humanity'

Friday, 11 March, 2022 - 09:45

Emerging artist Inga Fillary’s first major solo show will open at Te Whare Toi o Heretaunga - Hastings City Art Gallery this Saturday, March 12, with a floor talk at 11am.

Called What’s the Matter, Fillary’s installation of a small, burnt-out room explores the philosophical theories of Speculative Realism through the displacement of materials. This body of work builds on themes she’s been exploring through her art practice over the past three years.

"I guess every generation perceives itself to be at a unique point of crisis, but today that sentiment feels especially real," she said.

Not surprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic was a catalyst for the installation. "It’s been both a scourge and an inspiration," Fillary said. "This work is rooted in pessimism, but I view it as a positive celebration of a species on the decline. And it shines a light on the fact that the world is far greater than what we are equipped to perceive. There is vitality and an unreachable aspect to the universe beyond what we can experience."

She said it was a hopeful body of work, which asked us to consider our insignificance as a good thing - the universe will continue to exist, whether humans survive or not. "Despite its appearance, to me it is extremely hopeful! I think that pessimism in the right circumstances can be a beautiful thing because it has the capacity to help us look beyond ourselves. I mean, if we’re going to hell in a handbasket maybe we can leave behind the unimportant aspects of being."

Te Whare Toi exhibitions curator Clayton Gibson said the show offered the community a chance to support an artist with local connections as she forges the early stages of her career.

Fillary, who has just completed her Masters in Fine Arts at Elam School of Fine Arts at the University of Auckland, grew up in Napier, attending both Napier Girls’ and William Colenso High Schools. What’s the Matter was created as part of her final year at Elam.

"This installation gives us an opportunity to contemplate our flawed humanity and how we can work together to create a better world," Mr Gibson said. "It is great to see a thought-provoking exhibition of contemporary art, created by an artist who grew up in Hawke’s Bay, moved out of the area to pursue her studies, and has returned to exhibit the result."

Fillary said the beauty of this work, and art in general, was that it could allow people to experience what lies outside of themselves. "What’s the Matter extends an invitation to the viewer to experience the debased euphoria of obliteration and reflect on the burden of humankind upon the earth, invoking a culture desperate for regeneration and renewal of life. In spite of our damaging treatment of the earth, life will continue unfolding."

What’s the Matter opens on March 12 and runs until June 6. Fillary will give a talk about the exhibition and her practice on March 12, at 11am. There is limited capacity for this event, so if people haven’t registered on the Gallery website, entry will be on a first-in basis.

Please note, all visitors to the gallery will need their My Vaccine Pass scanned before entry.

Te Whare Toi o Heretaunga - Hastings City Art Gallery is open from 10am till 4.30pm, Monday to Saturday and from 1pm till 4pm on Sundays. For further information about exhibitions and events please check the Gallery website - www.hastingscityartgallery.co.nz