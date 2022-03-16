Sacred Heart College photography students achieve historical milestone

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 - 09:47

For the first time in Sacred Heart College’s history, four of its Year 13 photography students have been awarded scholarships.

Timea Cracknell (Head Girl), Lucy Harvey (Deputy Head Girl), Natasha Moore-Smith and Isabel Harris, who completed their final year at the College in 2021, say being awarded a scholarship came as a complete surprise.

To be in contention for a $500 NZQA scholarship, students had to submit their Year 13 photography portfolio, and an accompanying workbook - all of which took the whole year to complete.

For Timea, the end result, and the learnings she gained along the way, made the hard work and countless hours worth it.

"Honestly, I tried my hardest to get the scholarship, and spent a lot of time earlier on in the year getting the majority of it done which helped me a lot."

The students credit their success to the support and encouragement they received from their photography teacher Mrs Ashton Jamieson, and one another.

"Mrs Jamieson was incredible really," Timea says.

"I honestly don't think I would've got anywhere near scholarship if it wasn't for her. She made me think of things that I'd never have ever thought of."

Natasha agrees. "Mrs Jamieson definitely encouraged me to push myself to achieve my goal of getting a scholarship."

Lucy says being able to bounce ideas among her peers and support one another throughout the year helped a lot.

"Just all being able to go through the same thing at the same time was nice. On the morning, it was due, the four of us were all together in the photography room, helping each other finish our workbooks off which was quite cool."

Each of their boards were influenced by their own journey and something they felt passionate about.

Lucy, who used her mum as her model, was inspired by the importance of maintaining wellness during lockdown.

"My design and photography boards were interlinked. Talking to my friends and family, a common discussion was about how important routine was during that time, and how maintaining wellness came through how you structure your day and stay organised, but also have downtime."

Timea’s social conscience inspired her to base her board on the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It was about how society turns a blind eye to these important issues and instead turns them into social media trends.

"It was all incredibly sad, and people thought they were helping by spreading awareness through the

‘Blackout Tuesday’ social media trend, but in actual fact it was just blocking out the problem."

The theme of Natasha’s board was driven by a desire to illustrate and raise awareness around mental health and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"It is a representation of my life through Child, Youth and Family, and how you can grow and find yourself through hardship."

She says she found being able to put her emotions into pictures, and capture her journey was really therapeutic.

Isabel, who was the subject in her own photos, says that her portfolio explored the idea of self-acceptance and how we can use our strengths and weaknesses to better ourselves.

"I thought it was a pretty positive message to express in a time where confidence and anxiety, stress, and all sorts of other things, influence individuals like myself."

They all hope to continue with photography, either as a hobby, or at university and in their chosen careers.

Principal Maria Neville-Foster says she is very proud of the girls’ achievements and Mrs Jamison who is also an old girl of the school.

"Our mission is to empower personnel success, and this is a great example of that being achieved.

"This year’s NCEA results have again been outstanding with NCEA achievement well above both national and national all-girl averages."