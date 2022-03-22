NZ Herald launches marquee daily news podcast The Front Page

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 - 10:27

The NZ Herald has today launched a marquee daily news podcast, The Front Page, providing its audience with an audio digital platform to engage with stories and issues that matter most to New Zealanders.

Hosted by award winning journalist Damien Venuto - NZ Herald’s Media Columnist and former Online Business Editor, The Front Page will delve in deep to a major story or topic every weekday - offering a fresh take on premium, topical, breaking and developing stories with exclusive insights from some of the country’s top journalists and newsmakers.

Listeners can now download The Front Page from 5am every weekday to listen to the chosen topic of the day that will inform, explain and spark debate - be it politics, health, local interest, world news, entertainment, sports or lifestyle.

NZME Managing Editor Shayne Currie says The Front Page is another example of the NZ Herald continuing to adapt to growing audience demand for short form, topical, digestible content. "We are continually innovating and evolving, with a focus on providing high quality, trusted, easy to access news across multiple platforms to appeal to all audiences - be that through digital, audio or print.

"Damien Venuto is a respected and experienced journalist and he will make a fantastic host - capturing further insights with in-depth interviews with the NZ Herald’s talented editorial team as well as columnists and other special guests," says Currie.

Damien Venuto says he is thrilled to have been given the opportunity to host a unique news podcast in a format that hasn’t yet been seen in New Zealand. "It’s incredible to be given an opportunity to build something from the ground up," says Venuto, a longtime podcast addict. "I’m currently feeling a strange mix of excitement and fear in lead up to launch.

"One of the things I’ve always loved about journalism is the conversations that happen behind the scenes during the newsmaking process. Sharing the thoughts and opinions of journalists who have been intimately involved in investigating major stories is a massive responsibility. I really hope our work resonates with the audience."

The Front Page is available to download from 5am each weekday via nzherald.co.nz or through iHeartRadio, or wherever listeners go for their favourite podcasts.