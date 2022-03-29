Salvation Army launches new podcast

Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 - 10:07

The new ‘Sleeves Rolled Up’ podcast aims to give an insight into the work and mission of The Salvation Army.

Hosted by The Salvation Army’s Digital Engagement Manager Julia de Ruiter, the podcast will be produced at least once a fortnight and will be available from today on Spotify and Apple podcasts.

"The podcast is a new way for people to find out about what The Salvation Army does and our mission of caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society," says Territorial Communications Secretary Lt-Colonel Michelle Collins,

"We also hope to reach new audiences who may prefer the intimacy and informational value that can be found in a podcast."

Upcoming episodes of the ‘Sleeves Rolled Up’ podcast include:

a short series on this year’s State of the Nation report and what it means for New Zealandan interview with Glen Buckner, the national operations manager of Reintegration Services, on the importance of giving hope to people being released from prison, andan interview with Tessa Reardon, Public Relations business partnerships manager, on the success of New Zealand’s first online foodbank donation platform.

"We hope people will enjoy listening to these and other interviews with our guests who are determined to see people’s lives transformed through their respective roles within The Salvation Army," says Lt-Colonel Collins.