Reggae 'legends' coming to the Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth

Tuesday, 19 April, 2022 - 09:23

It might be turning wintery but NPDC’s Bowl of Brooklands is already looking ahead to a scorching summer with the announcement of reggae legends UB40 set to grace the stage on 30 December, alongside special guests Jefferson Starship and Dragon.

The legendary British band, known for such hits as Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You, and are the first announcement for the Bowl’s 2022/23 Summer season.

"We always look forward to trips down under," said the band in a statement. "It’s one of our favourite places in the world to perform, but with so many uncertainties in the world these past two years, we felt it was far more important to focus on everyone’s safety. Now that borders have reopened, we’re finally ready to get back to New Zealand and perform the show fans have been waiting for!"

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom is thrilled with the announcement after a tough couple of Covid years. "The Bowl of Brooklands in our stunning Pukekura Park is a fantastic venue and we can’t wait to welcome the legendary UB40. Part of building a Sustainable Lifestyle Capital is securing top class acts to the Bowl and after a quieter than usual summer of events this year. It’s fantastic to have our first Summer at the Bowl act to look forward to, a much needed injection for the local economy," says Neil Holdom.

A limited number of presale tickets, priced from $99, will be available online from midday on Thursday 21 April for Spark customers and NPEV subscribers. Visit the New Plymouth Event Venues website and sign up to the newsletter to get access to the presale.