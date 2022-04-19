Tuesday, 19 April, 2022 - 11:32

There is always kai mÅ te tÄpu - food for the table - when keen hunters and anglers share their stories, tips and tricks for successful hunting and fishing in the third season of HUNT WITH ME.

HUNT WITH ME premieres tonight, Tuesday 19 April 2022 at 8.00 PM on Whakaata MÄori and on MÄori+.

To celebrate the return of this hugely popular show, Whakaata MÄori has teamed up with Burnsco, and Edge to offer one lucky viewer the chance to win a fishing gear prize package worth over $1000.00. There are also two runner up prize packages with a value of over $350.00. Viewers will need to correctly answer three questions - drawn from the first three episodes of the new series.

To find out how to enter, visit https://www.facebook.com/HuntWithMeAotearoa/

HUNT WITH ME Executive producer Martin Cleave from 2B Media is passionate about promoting healthier, sustainable living, and encouraging whÄnau to go hunting, fishing and gathering, together.

"HUNT WITH ME is a celebration of the many tangata whenua who are living off our incredible natural resources and feeding their friends and families with wild kai - just as our tÅ«puna did.

The new season includes some great new characters and the return of some familiar ones.

"New faces include passionate spearfishers The Brothers of Tangaroa, and South Island-based Korey Gibson who makes hunting a whole whÄnau affair."

"We’re also proud to showcase many of our popular anglers and hunters from last season, including keen anglers Amber Smith and Nore Martin, and hunter Gavin Wairau.

HUNT WITH ME is the only series on air that covers both hunting and fishing within the same episode.

"This is a grassroots, warts-and-all approach to showing the excitement of hunting and fishing. Sometimes it ain’t pretty, but it’s authentic and a little rough around the edges, with a lot of the footage filmed by the hunters and anglers themselves.

"It has a real hearty appeal to viewers who are drawn in by the feeling that they could easily be there doing that," said Martin Cleave.

Equally as important, HUNT WITH ME is about exercising customary rights, showing respect for the gods of sea and forests, Tangaroa and TÄne Mahuta, harvesting sustainably and gathering food mÅ te tÄpu.

The HUNT WITH ME talent includes:

- SHANNON NEHO (NgÄpuhi), a 37-year-old fisherman from WhangÄrei, Northland.

- AMBER SMITH (NgÄti Kahu, Te Rarawa, Te AupÅuri), aged 30, an angler and announcer with NgÄti Hine FM based in WhangÄrei;

- NORE MARTIN (Te Rarawa), age 39, fisherman, lives in Mitimiti in the Hokianga;

- GAVIN WAIRAU (RongomaiwÄhine), aged 45, a glazier from Whitianga in the Coromandel;

- DAL MATIAHA (NgÄti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa), Brothers of Tangaroa, age 36, contractor, lives in Carterton.

Coming up on HUNT WITH ME:

- EPISODE 1 - TUESDAY 19 APRIL 2022 AT 9.30 PM: Shannon Neho and his mates head to Motu Kokako with big plans, and in Te Wai Pounamu, Korey and his whÄnau take the dogs out in search of a pig for the freezer.

- EPISODE 2 - TUESDAY 26 APRIL 2022 AT 9.30 PM: Amber Smith and Josh Timms head out from WhangÄrei on the hunt for huge tÄmure, while Gavin Wairau flies into the Kaweka Ranges in search of the elusive Sika deer.

- EPISODE 3 - TUESDAY 3 MAY 2022 AT 9.30 PM: The Matau Bros reunite and head out from Aotea in search of monster tÄmure, while in Ohakune Harry Clarke takes out novice shooter Bonnie to see if she can bag a deer for the freezer.

- EPISODE 4 - TUESDAY 10 MAY 2022 AT 9.30 PM: Shannon Neho and Josh Timms hit the Bay of Islands for a feed of tÄmure, while Hemi heads to Kaikoura in search of a trophy deer.

- EPISODE 5 - TUESDAY 17 MAY 2022 AT 9.30 PM: The Brothers of Tangaroa go diving on the KÄpiti Coast, hoping to fill a bag with kaimoana for the whÄnau. Korey Gibson heads to Kaikoura in search of meat for his favourite kai - goat curry

- EPISODE 6 - TUESDAY 24 MAY 2022 AT 9.30 PM: The Matau Bros are fishing for the table, while in ManawatÅ« Gavin and TJ are deep in the bush hunting deer.

The third series of HUNT WITH ME premieres on Whakaata MÄori on Tuesday 19 April 2021 at 9.30 PM.