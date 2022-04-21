NZ On Air and Te Mangai Paho co-fund champions te reo Maori content

|
[ login or create an account ]
I te rauna tuku pÅ«tea pÄhekoheko tuawhÄ a Irirangi Te Motu me Te MÄngai PÄho, kua tukua ngÄ pÅ«tea kia eke ki te $5.9m ki ngÄ kaupapa reo rua e tekau-mÄ-rua ki te whakatairanga i te whakamahinga o te reo MÄori i ngÄ paepÄho whÄnui.
E waihape atu ana a National Treasures 2 ki TVNZ 1 mÅ te terenga tuarua, Ä, ka tÅ«huratia ake ngÄ pÅ«rÄkau o te hÄ«tori whÄnui o Niu TÄ«reni mÄ ngÄ momo taonga katoa nÅ ngÄ tau kotahi rau kua pahure ake nei.
Ka whakaahuatia ngÄ aupiki me ngÄ auheke o te tokorua whakatakataka tÅ«pÄpaku e aroha nuitia ana e Aotearoa whÄnui i te terenga tuaono o Casketeers, ka pÄhotia i TVNZ 1.
He kaupapa motuhake rerenga tahi mÄ TVNZ 2 me TVNZ OnDemand, ka kitea te kaiwaiata rongonui, a Stan Walker, i Impossible: Stan Walker, e raranga ana i te kÅrero me te waiata i mua i te hunga mÄtakitaki tokoiti i te taiwhanga, i a ia ka huritao ake ki ngÄ wÄhanga hirahira o tÅna oranga, i a ia ka whakanui i a Matariki.
I Toru, ka whai a Joe Daymond kia whakatikahia ngÄ kÅrero i te terenga hou, i Get The Name Right - e whai ana i te kiri hangareka nei i a ia ka takahi i te mata o te whenua, e whakatairangahia ana te pai, te kino me te anuanu i muri i ngÄ ingoa o ngÄ wÄhi o Aotearoa, me te whakatau hoki i Ätahi tohe i tÄna haere.
MÄ Toru anÅ hoki, ko te pakipÅ«meka rerenga tahi, ko Kia Ora, Good Evening, e whakaahuatia ana te ara e takahi nei a Mike McRoberts ki te whai anÅ i te mea i riro atu i tÅna whÄnau kotahi whakapaparanga i mua rÄ, arÄ, ko te reo MÄori.
Mai i ngÄ kaiwaihanga o Chatham Islanders, ka kÅrerohia e te pakipÅ«meka mÄ Whakaata MÄori, e Auraki, ngÄ kÅrero taupiri a ngÄ tÄngata e hono ana ki tÅ rÄtou whakapapa MÄori me te whenua.
E rua ngÄ terenga pakipÅ«meka e mÄtai ana ki ngÄ rongoÄ ki te tairaru Ähuarangi ka pÄhotia i Whakaata MÄori. Ka toro a Hua Parakore ki ngÄ whÄnau e noho ana i te whenua ki te ako nÄ te aha, he aha hoki te punaha ahumahi kai e raru nei, me te tÅ«ranga o te rangatiratanga Ä-kai, Ä-whenua hoki o te MÄori, me tÅna whai wÄhitanga atu ki te rongoÄ ki te tairaru Ähuarangi. Ka whakatairangatia a 1.5 Degrees - A Global Warning ngÄ mahi whÄnui a ngÄ rangatahi e wero atu nei ki ngÄ whanaungatanga Ä-mana me ngÄ aronga tÅrangapÅ« ki te whakatairanga i te raurangi ka mÄrohirohi ki te Ähuarangi.
E pÄhotia tuatahitia ana i RNZ TAHI, me ngÄ paepÄho rongonui a Fire Fire, arÄ, me Flame NZ, tÄtahi terenga pakipÅ«meka poto, a Imposter, e mÄtai ana ka pÄhea tÄ ngÄ kaiwaiata MÄori noho me te mate hokirua. Ko tÄ te terenga wawaro-nui, hÄkinakina Ä-taiao, ko tÄ No Limits, he ruku ki te ahurea hinengaro o ngÄ kaitÄkaro MÄori e hiahia anake ana ki te aro ki tÄtahi mea - ki te tere o te haere.
I TAHI hoki, ka kitea ngÄ whetÅ« o te pae papori, a Torrell Tafa rÄua ko Terewai Kopua, i The All Goods Race, e reihi ana ki te whakawhiti i Te Ika a MÄui, heoi, ko te whakawhirinaki atu ki ngÄ ngÄkau nui o te hunga o Aotearoa te ture matua e tae atu ai rÄua ki tÄrÄ atu taha.
He terenga reo MÄori a Haka Life, Te Matatini 2023 ka pÄhotia mÄ te ipurangi, e mÄtai ana ki ngÄ aupiki me ngÄ auheke o ngÄ toa o Te Matatini o te wÄ, o NgÄ TÅ«manako, i a rÄtou ka whai i te taonga karapÄ«piti i te whakataetae hei te 2023.
"NZ On Air is thankful that our partnership with Te MÄngai PÄho continues to produce such innovative and entertaining bilingual content that normalises the use of te reo MÄori across a wide variety of media platforms," tÄ te TÄhuhu RangapÅ« o Irirangi Te Motu, a Cameron Harland.
"Whether New Zealanders engage with these projects on linear TV or through their social feeds, it’s heartening to know that high-quality content that deepens our understanding of te ao MÄori is widely available for diverse Aotearoa audiences," Äna kÅrero tÄpiri.
"We are pleased to see a number of quality, diverse and bilingual projects succeed in this co-fund round. It represents an opportunity to share MÄori stories and perspectives with a range of audiences in the hope that it will encourage and support all New Zealanders to speak te reo MÄori," tÄ te KaihautÅ« o Te MÄngai PÄho, a Larry Parr.
"Te MÄngai PÄho is grateful for this collaboration with NZ On Air to fund content that has the potential to connect the world with te ao MÄori," Äna kÅrero tÄpiri.
NgÄ kÅiriiri tukunga pÅ«tea
National Treasures 2, 4 x 44 miniti, Pango Productions mÄ TVNZ 1 me TVNZ OnDemand, kia eke ki te $1,218,856. Get The Name Right, 6 x 22 miniti, Pango Productions mÄ ThreeNow me Three, kia eke ki te $693,374. Hua Parakore, 8 x 26 miniti, Storybox mÄ MÄori Television, kia eke ki te $614,594. Casketeers 6, 8 x 23 miniti, Great Southern Television mÄ TVNZ 1, kia eke ki te $598,903. 1.5 Degrees - A Global Warning, 8 x 25 miniti, Fautline Films mÄ MÄori Television, kia eke ki te $588,276. Auraki, 8 x 26 miniti, Black Iris mÄ MÄori Television, kia eke ki te $587,122. Impossible: Stan Walker, 1 x 44 miniti, Kura Productions mÄ TVNZ 2 me TVNZ OnDemand, kia eke ki te $367,746. Kia ora, Good Evening, 1 x 44 miniti, Great Southern Television mÄ Three, kia eke ki te $231,879. Haka Life Te Matatini 2023, 10 x 10 miniti, Mako Media mÄ (e whakaÅ«ngia ana te paepÄho), kia eke ki te $408,218. No Limits, 6 x 10 miniti, Fire Fire mÄ ngÄ paepÄho a RNZ me te paepÄho a Fire Fire, a FlameNZ, kia eke ki te $195,000. Imposter, 5 x 10 miniti, Fire Fire mÄ ngÄ paepÄho a RNZ me te paepÄho a Fire Fire, a FlameNZ, kia eke ki te $175,000. The All Goods Race, 8 x 10 miniti, Westpark mÄ RNZ TAHI, kia eke ki te $151,936.
Ka whakawehea te tapeke o ngÄ tono pÅ«tea kia 50/50 i waenganui i a Te MÄngai PÄho me Irirangi Te Motu.
More National Treasures - NZ On Air and Te MÄngai PÄho co-fund champions te reo MÄori content
Irirangi Te Motu NZ On Air and Te MÄngai PÄho’s fourth co-funding round has awarded 12 bilingual projects up to $5.9m to further champion the use of te reo MÄori across a wide variety of platforms.
Returning to TVNZ 1 for a second season, National Treasures 2 will discover more stories from New Zealand’s collective history through objects, keepsakes and taonga from the past 100 years.
The trials and tribulations of Aotearoa’s most beloved funeral directors will be documented in season six of Casketeers, set to broadcast on TVNZ 1.
A one-off special event for TVNZ 2 and TVNZ OnDemand, Impossible: Stan Walker will see acclaimed artist Stan Walker weave kÅrero and waiata in front of a small live studio audience, as he reflects on pivotal moments in his life in honour and celebration of Matariki.
Over on Three, Joe Daymond looks to set the record straight in new series Get The Name Right - which follows the comedian as he travels across the motu, illuminating the good, the bad and the ugly behind place names in Aotearoa, and settling a few debates along the way.
Also for Three, one-off documentary Kia Ora, Good Evening, will capture newsreader Mike McRoberts’ journey to reclaim what was lost to his whÄnau a generation ago: te reo MÄori.
From the creators of Chatham Islanders, MÄori Television documentary series Auraki will tell the intimate stories of people connecting with their MÄori whakapapa and whenua.
Two documentary series exploring solutions to the climate crisis are also set to premiere on MÄori Television. Hua Parakore will visit whÄnau on the whenua to learn about how and why our current industrialised food system is broken, and the role MÄori food and soil sovereignty has in creating meaningful solutions to the climate crisis. 1.5 Degrees - A Global Warning will highlight the diverse ways rangatahi are challenging power relationships and political interests to promote climate-resilient futures.
Premiering on RNZ’s TAHI and production company Fire Fire’s popular FlameNZ social media channels, mini-documentary series Imposter will examine how MÄori artists deal with imposter syndrome, while high-octane adventure sports series No Limits will delve into the psyche of fearless MÄori athletes who just want to do one thing - go fast.
Also for TAHI, The All Goods Race will see Aotearoa social media stars Torrell Tafa and Terewai Kopua face off in a race across the North Island where each is only allowed to rely on the kindness of their fellow Kiwis to get to the other side.
A fluent te reo series Haka Life, Te Matatini 2023 is an observational web series that will take a behind scenes look at the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of the defending Te Matatini champions, NgÄ TÅ«manako as they go for back-to-back wins at the 2023 event.
"NZ On Air is thankful that our partnership with Te MÄngai PÄho continues to produce such innovative and entertaining bilingual content that normalises the use of te reo MÄori across a wide variety of media platforms," said Irirangi Te Motu Chief Executive Cameron Harland.
"Whether New Zealanders engage with these projects on linear TV or through their social feeds, it’s heartening to know that high-quality content that deepens our understanding of te ao MÄori is widely available for diverse Aotearoa audiences," he continued.
"We are pleased to see a number of quality, diverse and bilingual projects succeed in this co-fund round. It represents an opportunity to share MÄori stories and perspectives with a range of audiences in the hope that it will encourage and support all New Zealanders to speak te reo MÄori," said KaihautÅ« of Te MÄngai PÄho, Larry Parr.
"Te MÄngai PÄho is grateful for this collaboration with NZ On Air to fund content that has the potential to connect the world with te ao MÄori," he added.
Funding details
National Treasures 2, 4 x 44 mins, Pango Productions for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand, up to $1,218,856. Get The Name Right, 6 x 22 mins, Pango Productions for ThreeNow and Three, up to $693,374. Hua Parakore, 8 x 26 mins, Storybox for MÄori Television, up to $614,594. Casketeers 6, 8 x 23 mins, Great Southern Television for TVNZ 1, up to $598,903. 1.5 Degrees - A Global Warning, 8 x 25 mins, Fautline Films for MÄori Television, up to $588,276. Auraki, 8 x 26 mins, Black Iris for MÄori Television, up to $587,122. Impossible: Stan Walker, 1 x 44 mins, Kura Productions for TVNZ 2 and TVNZ OnDemand, up to $367,746. Kia ora, Good Evening, 1 x 44 mins, Great Southern Television for Three, up to $231,879. Haka Life Te Matatini 2023, 10 x 10 mins, Mako Media for (platform TBC), up to $408,218. No Limits, 6 x 10 mins, Fire Fire for RNZ platforms and Fire Fire’s social media platform FlameNZ, up to $195,000. Imposter, 5 x 10 mins, Fire Fire for RNZ platforms and Fire Fire’s social media platform FlameNZ, up to $175,000. The All Goods Race, 8 x 10 mins, Westpark for RNZ TAHI, up to $151,936.
The total funding will be split 50/50 between Te MÄngai PÄho and NZ On Air.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice