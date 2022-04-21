NZ On Air and Te Mangai Paho co-fund champions te reo Maori content

Thursday, 21 April, 2022 - 10:30

I te rauna tuku pÅ«tea pÄhekoheko tuawhÄ a Irirangi Te Motu me Te MÄngai PÄho, kua tukua ngÄ pÅ«tea kia eke ki te $5.9m ki ngÄ kaupapa reo rua e tekau-mÄ-rua ki te whakatairanga i te whakamahinga o te reo MÄori i ngÄ paepÄho whÄnui.

E waihape atu ana a National Treasures 2 ki TVNZ 1 mÅ te terenga tuarua, Ä, ka tÅ«huratia ake ngÄ pÅ«rÄkau o te hÄ«tori whÄnui o Niu TÄ«reni mÄ ngÄ momo taonga katoa nÅ ngÄ tau kotahi rau kua pahure ake nei.

Ka whakaahuatia ngÄ aupiki me ngÄ auheke o te tokorua whakatakataka tÅ«pÄpaku e aroha nuitia ana e Aotearoa whÄnui i te terenga tuaono o Casketeers, ka pÄhotia i TVNZ 1.

He kaupapa motuhake rerenga tahi mÄ TVNZ 2 me TVNZ OnDemand, ka kitea te kaiwaiata rongonui, a Stan Walker, i Impossible: Stan Walker, e raranga ana i te kÅrero me te waiata i mua i te hunga mÄtakitaki tokoiti i te taiwhanga, i a ia ka huritao ake ki ngÄ wÄhanga hirahira o tÅna oranga, i a ia ka whakanui i a Matariki.

I Toru, ka whai a Joe Daymond kia whakatikahia ngÄ kÅrero i te terenga hou, i Get The Name Right - e whai ana i te kiri hangareka nei i a ia ka takahi i te mata o te whenua, e whakatairangahia ana te pai, te kino me te anuanu i muri i ngÄ ingoa o ngÄ wÄhi o Aotearoa, me te whakatau hoki i Ätahi tohe i tÄna haere.

MÄ Toru anÅ hoki, ko te pakipÅ«meka rerenga tahi, ko Kia Ora, Good Evening, e whakaahuatia ana te ara e takahi nei a Mike McRoberts ki te whai anÅ i te mea i riro atu i tÅna whÄnau kotahi whakapaparanga i mua rÄ, arÄ, ko te reo MÄori.

Mai i ngÄ kaiwaihanga o Chatham Islanders, ka kÅrerohia e te pakipÅ«meka mÄ Whakaata MÄori, e Auraki, ngÄ kÅrero taupiri a ngÄ tÄngata e hono ana ki tÅ rÄtou whakapapa MÄori me te whenua.

E rua ngÄ terenga pakipÅ«meka e mÄtai ana ki ngÄ rongoÄ ki te tairaru Ähuarangi ka pÄhotia i Whakaata MÄori. Ka toro a Hua Parakore ki ngÄ whÄnau e noho ana i te whenua ki te ako nÄ te aha, he aha hoki te punaha ahumahi kai e raru nei, me te tÅ«ranga o te rangatiratanga Ä-kai, Ä-whenua hoki o te MÄori, me tÅna whai wÄhitanga atu ki te rongoÄ ki te tairaru Ähuarangi. Ka whakatairangatia a 1.5 Degrees - A Global Warning ngÄ mahi whÄnui a ngÄ rangatahi e wero atu nei ki ngÄ whanaungatanga Ä-mana me ngÄ aronga tÅrangapÅ« ki te whakatairanga i te raurangi ka mÄrohirohi ki te Ähuarangi.

E pÄhotia tuatahitia ana i RNZ TAHI, me ngÄ paepÄho rongonui a Fire Fire, arÄ, me Flame NZ, tÄtahi terenga pakipÅ«meka poto, a Imposter, e mÄtai ana ka pÄhea tÄ ngÄ kaiwaiata MÄori noho me te mate hokirua. Ko tÄ te terenga wawaro-nui, hÄkinakina Ä-taiao, ko tÄ No Limits, he ruku ki te ahurea hinengaro o ngÄ kaitÄkaro MÄori e hiahia anake ana ki te aro ki tÄtahi mea - ki te tere o te haere.

I TAHI hoki, ka kitea ngÄ whetÅ« o te pae papori, a Torrell Tafa rÄua ko Terewai Kopua, i The All Goods Race, e reihi ana ki te whakawhiti i Te Ika a MÄui, heoi, ko te whakawhirinaki atu ki ngÄ ngÄkau nui o te hunga o Aotearoa te ture matua e tae atu ai rÄua ki tÄrÄ atu taha.

He terenga reo MÄori a Haka Life, Te Matatini 2023 ka pÄhotia mÄ te ipurangi, e mÄtai ana ki ngÄ aupiki me ngÄ auheke o ngÄ toa o Te Matatini o te wÄ, o NgÄ TÅ«manako, i a rÄtou ka whai i te taonga karapÄ«piti i te whakataetae hei te 2023.

"NZ On Air is thankful that our partnership with Te MÄngai PÄho continues to produce such innovative and entertaining bilingual content that normalises the use of te reo MÄori across a wide variety of media platforms," tÄ te TÄhuhu RangapÅ« o Irirangi Te Motu, a Cameron Harland.

"Whether New Zealanders engage with these projects on linear TV or through their social feeds, it’s heartening to know that high-quality content that deepens our understanding of te ao MÄori is widely available for diverse Aotearoa audiences," Äna kÅrero tÄpiri.

"We are pleased to see a number of quality, diverse and bilingual projects succeed in this co-fund round. It represents an opportunity to share MÄori stories and perspectives with a range of audiences in the hope that it will encourage and support all New Zealanders to speak te reo MÄori," tÄ te KaihautÅ« o Te MÄngai PÄho, a Larry Parr.

"Te MÄngai PÄho is grateful for this collaboration with NZ On Air to fund content that has the potential to connect the world with te ao MÄori," Äna kÅrero tÄpiri.

NgÄ kÅiriiri tukunga pÅ«tea

National Treasures 2, 4 x 44 miniti, Pango Productions mÄ TVNZ 1 me TVNZ OnDemand, kia eke ki te $1,218,856. Get The Name Right, 6 x 22 miniti, Pango Productions mÄ ThreeNow me Three, kia eke ki te $693,374. Hua Parakore, 8 x 26 miniti, Storybox mÄ MÄori Television, kia eke ki te $614,594. Casketeers 6, 8 x 23 miniti, Great Southern Television mÄ TVNZ 1, kia eke ki te $598,903. 1.5 Degrees - A Global Warning, 8 x 25 miniti, Fautline Films mÄ MÄori Television, kia eke ki te $588,276. Auraki, 8 x 26 miniti, Black Iris mÄ MÄori Television, kia eke ki te $587,122. Impossible: Stan Walker, 1 x 44 miniti, Kura Productions mÄ TVNZ 2 me TVNZ OnDemand, kia eke ki te $367,746. Kia ora, Good Evening, 1 x 44 miniti, Great Southern Television mÄ Three, kia eke ki te $231,879. Haka Life Te Matatini 2023, 10 x 10 miniti, Mako Media mÄ (e whakaÅ«ngia ana te paepÄho), kia eke ki te $408,218. No Limits, 6 x 10 miniti, Fire Fire mÄ ngÄ paepÄho a RNZ me te paepÄho a Fire Fire, a FlameNZ, kia eke ki te $195,000. Imposter, 5 x 10 miniti, Fire Fire mÄ ngÄ paepÄho a RNZ me te paepÄho a Fire Fire, a FlameNZ, kia eke ki te $175,000. The All Goods Race, 8 x 10 miniti, Westpark mÄ RNZ TAHI, kia eke ki te $151,936.

Ka whakawehea te tapeke o ngÄ tono pÅ«tea kia 50/50 i waenganui i a Te MÄngai PÄho me Irirangi Te Motu.

More National Treasures - NZ On Air and Te MÄngai PÄho co-fund champions te reo MÄori content

Irirangi Te Motu NZ On Air and Te MÄngai PÄho’s fourth co-funding round has awarded 12 bilingual projects up to $5.9m to further champion the use of te reo MÄori across a wide variety of platforms.

Returning to TVNZ 1 for a second season, National Treasures 2 will discover more stories from New Zealand’s collective history through objects, keepsakes and taonga from the past 100 years.

The trials and tribulations of Aotearoa’s most beloved funeral directors will be documented in season six of Casketeers, set to broadcast on TVNZ 1.

A one-off special event for TVNZ 2 and TVNZ OnDemand, Impossible: Stan Walker will see acclaimed artist Stan Walker weave kÅrero and waiata in front of a small live studio audience, as he reflects on pivotal moments in his life in honour and celebration of Matariki.

Over on Three, Joe Daymond looks to set the record straight in new series Get The Name Right - which follows the comedian as he travels across the motu, illuminating the good, the bad and the ugly behind place names in Aotearoa, and settling a few debates along the way.

Also for Three, one-off documentary Kia Ora, Good Evening, will capture newsreader Mike McRoberts’ journey to reclaim what was lost to his whÄnau a generation ago: te reo MÄori.

From the creators of Chatham Islanders, MÄori Television documentary series Auraki will tell the intimate stories of people connecting with their MÄori whakapapa and whenua.

Two documentary series exploring solutions to the climate crisis are also set to premiere on MÄori Television. Hua Parakore will visit whÄnau on the whenua to learn about how and why our current industrialised food system is broken, and the role MÄori food and soil sovereignty has in creating meaningful solutions to the climate crisis. 1.5 Degrees - A Global Warning will highlight the diverse ways rangatahi are challenging power relationships and political interests to promote climate-resilient futures.

Premiering on RNZ’s TAHI and production company Fire Fire’s popular FlameNZ social media channels, mini-documentary series Imposter will examine how MÄori artists deal with imposter syndrome, while high-octane adventure sports series No Limits will delve into the psyche of fearless MÄori athletes who just want to do one thing - go fast.

Also for TAHI, The All Goods Race will see Aotearoa social media stars Torrell Tafa and Terewai Kopua face off in a race across the North Island where each is only allowed to rely on the kindness of their fellow Kiwis to get to the other side.

A fluent te reo series Haka Life, Te Matatini 2023 is an observational web series that will take a behind scenes look at the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of the defending Te Matatini champions, NgÄ TÅ«manako as they go for back-to-back wins at the 2023 event.

"NZ On Air is thankful that our partnership with Te MÄngai PÄho continues to produce such innovative and entertaining bilingual content that normalises the use of te reo MÄori across a wide variety of media platforms," said Irirangi Te Motu Chief Executive Cameron Harland.

"Whether New Zealanders engage with these projects on linear TV or through their social feeds, it’s heartening to know that high-quality content that deepens our understanding of te ao MÄori is widely available for diverse Aotearoa audiences," he continued.

"We are pleased to see a number of quality, diverse and bilingual projects succeed in this co-fund round. It represents an opportunity to share MÄori stories and perspectives with a range of audiences in the hope that it will encourage and support all New Zealanders to speak te reo MÄori," said KaihautÅ« of Te MÄngai PÄho, Larry Parr.

"Te MÄngai PÄho is grateful for this collaboration with NZ On Air to fund content that has the potential to connect the world with te ao MÄori," he added.

Funding details

National Treasures 2, 4 x 44 mins, Pango Productions for TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand, up to $1,218,856. Get The Name Right, 6 x 22 mins, Pango Productions for ThreeNow and Three, up to $693,374. Hua Parakore, 8 x 26 mins, Storybox for MÄori Television, up to $614,594. Casketeers 6, 8 x 23 mins, Great Southern Television for TVNZ 1, up to $598,903. 1.5 Degrees - A Global Warning, 8 x 25 mins, Fautline Films for MÄori Television, up to $588,276. Auraki, 8 x 26 mins, Black Iris for MÄori Television, up to $587,122. Impossible: Stan Walker, 1 x 44 mins, Kura Productions for TVNZ 2 and TVNZ OnDemand, up to $367,746. Kia ora, Good Evening, 1 x 44 mins, Great Southern Television for Three, up to $231,879. Haka Life Te Matatini 2023, 10 x 10 mins, Mako Media for (platform TBC), up to $408,218. No Limits, 6 x 10 mins, Fire Fire for RNZ platforms and Fire Fire’s social media platform FlameNZ, up to $195,000. Imposter, 5 x 10 mins, Fire Fire for RNZ platforms and Fire Fire’s social media platform FlameNZ, up to $175,000. The All Goods Race, 8 x 10 mins, Westpark for RNZ TAHI, up to $151,936.

The total funding will be split 50/50 between Te MÄngai PÄho and NZ On Air.