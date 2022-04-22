National Anzac Day broadcast: 'Ake ake kia kaha e' live from Rotorua

Friday, 22 April, 2022 - 15:17

For the first time, the official nationwide broadcast of ANZAC commemorations will come live from Rotorua.

Whakaata MÄori will broadcast live from Te Papaiouru Marae at Åhinemutu on April 25 - the first time the network has moved ANZAC coverage outside of its Auckland studios since it led the resurgence of ANZAC commemorations 17 years ago.

TÄhuhu RangapÅ«, Shane Taurima, said that in the year of its 18th birthday and the impact of COVID in the last two years, Whakaata MÄori was committed to returning to and engaging with communities.

"It is fitting that for this significant event we return to Te Arawa, home of TÄ Robert Gillies, the last surviving member of the 28th MÄori Battalion. We are thankful to NgÄti Whakaue, whÄnau and Rotorua organisations who have made this possible," he says.

Hosted by Julian Wilcox (NgÄpuhi, NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa, Te Arawa) and Peata Melbourne (NgÄi TÅ«hoe, NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Kahungunu), the ANZAC Day broadcast, Ake ake, kia kaha e - Forever and Ever (words drawn from the marching song of the 28th MÄori Battalion), opens live from the wharenui of Tama-te-Kapua at 5.45am.

Peata Melbourne is looking forward to the honour of co-hosting the broadcast.

"I was raised in Te Arawa country. My father was the priest at the St Faiths parish in Åhinemutu during my early teens and Papaiouru marae and the wider Åhinemutu village is where I hold many memorable childhood moments. Co-presenting with Julian once again, at his own hau-kÄinga, in a place that’s special to us both is something I’m very much looking forward to," says Peata Melbourne.

The broadcast will open with those gathering at the Muruika Soldiers Memorial in Åhinemutu before crossing to the ANZAC dawn service in Auckland at 0600am. Throughout the live three hours, coverage will cross to multiple crews and stories across the country as well as live interviews from Te Papaiouru, including TÄ Robert Gillies.

Stories include TE RAU AROHA - A BROTHERS’ JOURNEY - the very personal journey of kiwi musician, Peter Urlich and his brother John Urlich. The siblings travel to Te Rau Aroha Museum at Waitangi to reconnect with their late father. Captain Dan Urlich died at the young age of 47. He never had the chance to share with his two sons his story of serving with the 28th MÄori Battalion, A Company.

It includes the premiere of KIA MATE Ä URUROA - a one hour documentary telling the inspirational story of outstanding war hero, Captain Harding Waipuke Leaf, MC.

Harding Leaf was a charismatic, larger-than-life leader who served in World War One, and signed up again for WW2 as a senior officer in 28th MÄori Battalion.

We also mark the Poppy Day Centenary and how it all began 100 years ago; fields of remembrances nationwide, the role of military bands, faith in the forces and the many volunteers dedicated to restoring war graves.

The special morning broadcast concludes at 9.00am when Whakaata MÄori will then continue all day coverage of programming dedicated to ANZAC until midnight, which includes a Waka Huia episode dedicated to Sir Robert Gillies.

Join Whakaata MÄori in a day of remembrance for all New Zealanders - this Monday, April 25, from 5.45 AM.

PROGRAMME SCHEDULE: ANZAC 2022 - AKE AKE KIA KAHA E

5.45 am ANZAC 2022: Live from Papaiouru Marae, Åhinemutu, Rotorua

Join Peata Melbourne and Julian Wilcox, live from Tamatekapua at Te Papaiouru Marae, Ohinemutu, Rotorua. Includes the Dawn Service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum and live crosses around the motu.

9.00 am ANZAC 2022: Revealing Gallipoli

An award-winning, in-depth look at what happened on Australia's most revered place of battle. Revealing Gallipoli tells the many remarkable stories of hardship and survival from several different perspectives.

10.30 am ANZAC 2022: Kia Mate Ä Ururoa

PREMIERE: The inspirational story of Whirinaki-born Harding Waipuke Leaf, a charismatic soldier who served in both World Wars and was awarded the Military Cross for bravery.

11.30 am ANZAC 2022: Te Rongo Toa (ANZAC Special)

The memories of our tÅ«puna remain in the voices of the descendants today. An anthology of NgÄ Waiata Pakanga tell the stories about our soldiers and the sacrifices they made for our country.

12.35 pm ANZAC 2022: Nancy Wake: Gestapo’s Most Wanted

Docu-drama telling the story of an extraordinary undercover agent who worked with the resistance against Nazi Germany, evading the Gestapo while on their most-wanted list.

1.45 pm ANZAC 2022: Pixie

Documentary about the life and times of Pixie Williams the singer of New Zealand's first pressed record and the number 1 hit 'Blue Smoke'.

2.30 pm ANZAC 2022: Gallipoli Live Cross

LIVE coverage of the Anzac Day Dawn Service from Gallipoli, Turkey. (Via ABC).

3.30 pm ANZAC 2022: Battle of Britain

Film: In 1940, the British Royal Air Force fights a desperate battle to prevent the Luftwaffe from gaining air superiority over the English Channel. (1969)

5.50 pm ANZAC 2022: Koro’s Medals

When Billy loses his grandfather’s precious war medal, getting it back is the least of his worries.

6.00 pm ANZAC 2022: Waka Huia

The last living member of the 28th Maori Battalion, Sir Robert (Bom) Gillies of the B Company penny divers of Te Arawa, gives a special insight into the Maori wartime experience.

6.30 pm TE AO MÄRAMA

MÄori Television’s nightly news programme.

7.00 pm ANZAC 2022: Kia Mate Ä Ururoa

Documentary: The inspirational story of one of Aotearoa’s most outstanding war heroes: Hokianga-born Harding Waipuke Leaf (NgÄpuhi, Te Hikutu).

8.00 pm ANZAC 2022: Breaker Morant

Film: Three Australian lieutenants are court martialed for executing prisoners as a way of deflecting attention from war crimes committed by their superior officers.

9.50 pm ANZAC 2021: Journey’s End

Film: Set in a dugout in Aisne in 1918, it is the story of a group of British officers, led by the mentally disintegrating young officer Stanhope, as they await their fate.

11.40 pm TE AO MÄRAMA

12.10 am WHAKAMUTUNGA Closedown