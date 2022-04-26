Winter Auckland Armageddon Expo kicks off in June

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022 - 12:00

Armageddon Expo’s first event of 2022 will feature the country’s largest ever Esports tournament.

The Winter Auckland Armageddon Expo kicks off this June and will be focused on gaming and animation.

Armageddon Expo director William Geradts says Armageddon’s 100 th event will be unlike anything New Zealand has ever seen.

"We’ll be bringing our signature brand of pop culture magic to Auckland this June, but with a key difference; we’re hosting an Esports Open, which will be the first one of this scale in New Zealand and have $20,000 worth of prizes," he says.

"While there is a small market for esports in New Zealand, it hasn’t really taken off the same way it has overseas. So we’re dedicating a large part of our winter event to this massive esports tournament."

The main stage at the Auckland Showgrounds will be filled with gamers competing in Halo Infinite, and a massive screen will stream the action to a live audience.

"We hope to attract up well over a thousand die-hard gamers to take part - whether you’re a serious gamer or just want to have a go, we’re keen for you to jump on board."

Alongside the tournament, the Winter Auckland Armageddon Expo will showcase the best in gaming and technology.

"We’ll have a huge PC and console gaming area, a mobile League of Legends tournament, arcade machines, virtual reality and a light-up dancefloor with Just Dance 2022 challenges throughout the weekend."

#Wintergeddon will also host a number of animation voice actors, both virtually and in-person.

"We haven’t been able to host international celebrity guests in-person since the pandemic started in 2020 so we’re really keen to bringing back that aspect of the show."

"Many of the people who come along to Armageddon Expo love anime and animation, so we’ve decided to hone in on that by bringing in a bunch of talented voice actors for fans to meet."

The line-up includes stars from Futurama, Sonic the Hedgehog, Pokémon, RWBY, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Supernatural, True Blood and more.

The event, which will run over the weekend of June 10-12, will be the first Armageddon Expo of 2022 after the planned Tauranga show had to be postponed.

"We were disappointed that we were unable to host our event in Auckland in 2021 - we know our fans missed the event and the sense of community it creates," he says.

"We’re working hard to make sure this Armageddon Expo, and every event we host across the country this year, will be an epic celebration of pop culture for people of all ages to enjoy."

The expo will have a range of stalls selling art, crafts, collectables, comics and all things geek.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a huge range of in-show attractions including the Armageddon Cosplay Parade, a Chilli Eating Challenge, Squid Game-inspired competitions, life-size Star Wars-like racing pod and more.

"We’re beyond excited to kick off an amazing year of events with the Winter Auckland Armageddon Expo."

The Winter Auckland Armageddon Expo will be held June 10-12 at the Auckland Showgrounds. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the website: https://www.armageddonexpo.com/