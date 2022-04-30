Saturday, 30 April, 2022 - 15:00

2022 Best Folk Artist TÅ«Ä« awarded to Troy Kingi Multi-award-winning musician Troy Kingi (Te Arawa, NgaÌpuhi, Te WhaÌnau-aÌ-Apanui) has been awarded the 2022 Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa | Best Folk Artist TÅ«Ä« for his album Black Sea Golden Ladder.

A collaboration between himself and award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Delaney Davidson, the album consists of free-form compositions set to ten original poems documenting the life cycle of humankind. Kingi has also collaborated with Hi Mama Productions to produce a thought-provoking visual representation of the album that explores an existential life experience.

Recorded Music NZ Kaiwhakahaere o NgÄ Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa Sarah Owen congratulates Kingi on his win, Black Sea Golden Ladder being his first dive into folk music as part of his aspirational 10 10 10 series: a challenge to produce 10 albums, in 10 different genres, over 10 years.

"Troy is an exceptionally talented musician who has proven his musical prowess with albums spanning a range of genres," says Owen.

"We’re extremely excited to see what Troy brings us next, and congratulate him again on adding the 2022 Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa TÅ«Ä« to his long list of achievements." The other finalists for the 2022 Best Folk Artist TÅ«Ä« were Miles Calder for his album Autopilot Life and folk duo We Mavericks for their album Grief’s a Gardener.

Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa is usually presented to the recipient at the Auckland Folk Festival. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the winner was announced live on Radio New Zealand’s Music 101 this afternoon.