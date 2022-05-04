Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy in Cinemas June 9

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 16:00

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy by the director of Drive My Car

Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Winner of the SILVER BEAR at the 2021 BERLINALE

TRAILER - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL1NL821Kb8

Dir. by Ryusuke Hamaguchi | 2021 |Japan |121 mins | Rated M

An unexpected love triangle, a failed seduction trap and an encounter that results from a misunderstanding. WHEEL OF FORTUNE AND FANTASY explores three female-centred short stories thematically linked by coincidence, regret, and imagination.

â â â â "Ingenious, playful, sparklingly acted and thoroughly entertaining"

The Guardian

â â â â â "wondrous, searching and loquacious"

The Upcoming

â â â â "The writer-director’s greatest gift is wringing intense emotion from each moment" Time Out London

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy is another aching, beautiful film from Hamaguchi, and plays like the visualisation of an obscure literary collection begging for rediscovery.

Ioncinema.com

A playful triptych of self-contained vignettes (…) that are bound together by a shared fascination with memory, coincidence, and the deep truths that shallow lies tend to uncover.

Indiewire

Hamaguchi writes forensically flawed female characters with empathy and unsentimental honesty.

The Hollywood Reporter

This trio of stories is elegant and amusing, with a delicacy of touch and real imaginative warmth.

The Guardian

The geometry of desire is elegantly plotted in "Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy," a wistful, moving, outwardly unassuming movie.

New York Times

This is a film you surrender to, appreciating every move as it reminds you of past loves and regrets.

San Jose Mercury News

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy is an emotionally resonant and beautifully therapeutic piece of cinema.

amovieguy.com