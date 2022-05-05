'Record results sees NZME radio reaching more than 2 million Kiwis'

Thursday, 5 May, 2022 - 14:05

With Newstalk ZB remaining the country’s number one commercial radio network and with significant growth in listeners across its radio brands, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) now reaches more than 2 million Kiwis across its radio stations.

The latest GfK Commercial Radio Audience survey shows growth of more than 91,000 listeners across NZME’s radio brands this ratings period. Across the commercial radio market, Coast led the charge with an additional 36,000 people tuning in, followed by Flava (30,600), Newstalk ZB (30,500) and The Hits (28,400).

Newstalk ZB remains at the helm of New Zealand radio with 744,000 Kiwis now listening to the award-winning station. The Mike Hosking Breakfast continues to rate number one, with 511,700 Kiwis listening to the show, a record number for any breakfast show in the country, ever.

And NZME’s breakfast radio success doesn’t end there - music radio station ZM’s breakfast show - Fletch, Vaughan and Hayley - has the most listeners across key demographics 18-39 and 25-44.

NZME Chief Radio Officer, Jason Winstanley, says the results are a true reflection of NZME’s focus on delivering world class, engaging, informative, high-performing news and entertainment.

"Today’s exceptional results mean that NZME now reaches more than 2 million people across our radio stations. The success we’re seeing in radio continues across our digital audio platforms, with iHeartRadio now reaching more than 1.3 million Kiwis and boasting 6.8 million listening hours, and 2.7 million podcast downloads-," he says.

NZME Chief Content Officer, Mike McClung, says the team is committed to being listener and customer focused, to deliver sustainable audience growth across NZME’s audio brands.

"We’ve worked extremely hard over the past year to continually build our brands, which has included being adaptive and flexible to changing audience tastes and demands, as well as building great teams including much-loved radio hosts backed by exceptional, talented people working on each brand," he says.

NZME Chief Executive Officer Michael Boggs said the results demonstrate the company’s clear and strategic focus on growing its audio brands is working.

"NZME is focused on continuing to deliver growth across our audio platforms, engaging with our audiences, providing world-class news and entertainment, and providing the very best commercial opportunities for our valued customers.

"It’s fantastic to see growth across our music radio networks, as well as seeing Newstalk ZB continuing to hold the top spot for the fourteenth year running. With iHeartRadio also going from strength to strength, the future is looking bright and it’s testament to the hard work of our committed and loyal team," he says.