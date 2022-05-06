'Kids' journey into the world of LGBTQI+ on Maori Television

Friday, 6 May, 2022 - 14:54

The actor best known for playing ‘Kid’ on AhikÄroa takes viewers on a deeply personal journey into world of the rainbow community of Aotearoa

21-year-old Aniwa Whaiapu Koloamatangi (Te Rarawa, Te AupÅuri, Waikato, Tainui, Tonga), shares with viewers his own takataapui journey in a new series being launched on Whakaata MÄori.

QUEER AND HERE, a six part series funded by NZ On Air, which premieres on Thursday 19 May 2022 at 9.00 PM.

The series is hosted by Aniwa who was born and raised in South Auckland. It reveals how his own whÄnau identified his takataapuitanga from a young age and wrapped him in support and aroha.

But Aniwa is the first to admit that his experience is very different than that of many others.

"I want to bring to bring some awareness to the queer experience by highlighting my own taka journey," says Aniwa.

Young LGBTQI+ people are over-represented in suicide and mental health statistics and more likely to experience homelessness and discrimination across the board.

"I want to be able to help rangatahi become more educated, whilst highlighting the issues that we face as a community. I want to make a difference," he says.

Aniwa also pays homage to LGBTQI+ pioneers and change makers. He catches up with sports legend and MP Louisa Wall, activist Shaneel Lal, Auckland MP Chloe Swarbrick, house mother Jaycee Tanuvasa and many other courageous activists fighting for visibility and equality.

Producer Nicola Smith of Rotorua-based Jack Media says QUEER AND HERE is a heartfelt series that might help many whÄnau.

"From young queer people looking to find their tribe, to whÄnau and allies wondering how they can best support LGBTQI+ - takataapui - in their lives, QUEER AND HERE follows Aniwa on a journey of discovery," says Nicola Smith.

QUEER AND HERE is directed by director and trans wahine MÄori, Ramon Te Wake.

Coming up on QUEER AND HERE:

EPISODE 1 - Thursday 19 May 2022 at 9.00 PM: The Journey Begins

Aniwa checks out RainbowYOUTH, throws the ball around with one of only two gay rugby teams in Aotearoa, the NZ Falcons, and takes his first HIV test.

EPISODE 2 - Thursday 26 May 2022 at 9.00 PM: Activating Our Activism

Aniwa is inspired by the compelling story of LGBTQI+ pioneer and intersex advocate Mani Mitchell. He catches up with MP Chloe Swarbrick and spends time with MP and double international Louisa Wall.

EPISODE 3 - Thursday 2 June 2022 at 9.00 PM: Holding Space

Aniwa performs with LGBTQI+ kapa Ahakoa te Aha. He hangs with Half Queen before her headlining set at the Big Gay Out and heads to Masterton to meet with trans male and Tik Toker Lyrikz Rimene.

QUEER AND HERE premieres Thursday 19 May 2022 at 9.00 PM on Whakaata MÄori and MÄori+.