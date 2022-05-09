Huntly native rapper Sauce40 releases new single - None Entertainment

Monday, 9 May, 2022 - 17:47

None Entertainment is proud to present Sauce40’s ‘Active’ the lead single to his upcoming debut EP. With over 50 thousand streams on his debut song ‘Eight’, which featured on the Official NZ Hot 20 singles charts as well as on 42Dugg’s official DJ ‘FlexxLive’s Mixtape, ‘Active’ is a hard hitting trap banger produced by Yeezo and Jake Breh (808 Mafia, production credits: Young Thug, Trippie Redd and others) brought alive with an accompanying music video produced by 24KMedia, New Zealand’s leading independent video production company with production credits including Future, Gunna, Bru-C, Kid Rey and more.

Active is an introduction to the world of Sauce40, bringing together hard-hitting 808s and vibrant melodies and lyrical content that give rise to the story of a young man adjusting to his new lifestyle.

"Active is a presentation of the collective effort of everybody involved at None Entertainment, from the incredible hard work that Sauce40 puts in at our studio, to the time and investment from our ownership team, and the talented media production crew we have, all coming together to try and elevate the New Zealand Rap scene to a new standard." - Liam Suttie, None Entertainment Communications Director.

Mixed and Mastered by multi-grammy award winning engineer David ‘Yungin’ Kim (Production Credits Inlcude: Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Post Malone, DJ Khaled - and more), ‘Active’ is bound to become an anthem that resonates with listeners around New Zealand and the world.