'Scratched: Aotearoa's Lost Sporting Legends' Season 3 trailer released

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 14:04

The award-winning web series Scratched: Aotearoa's Lost Sporting Legends is releasing its third season, celebrating five more incredible New Zealand athletes whose incredible feats and remarkable stories have yet to receive the spotlight they deserve.

Each episode focuses on an individual and this season will feature a triathlete who removed a punctured bike tyre during a race using her teeth, a woodchopping world champion, a 50-year-old pole dancer, a SÄmoan-born boxer who moved to Aotearoa with world champion status in his sights, and a 800m runner whose journey to the Olympic podium will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

"For a sports-mad country like Aotearoa, it is truly amazing that there are stories like these that are yet to be told. Marise Chamberlain, Sheree Taylor, Ryoko (Koko) Ibaraki, Ali Afakasi and Erin Baker are incredible athletes, and we are honoured to be entrusted with their stories," said series producer Amber Easby from Hex

Work Productions. "These are stories of resilience, of courage and of determination in the face of adversity. We can’t wait to bring it to the Scratched audience and hopefully welcome new viewers."

Season one reached 1.5 million viewers, growing to 4.5 million viewers for season two, with the impact of Scratched: Aotearoa's Lost Sporting Legends going far beyond the inspiration felt by viewers of the show. The series has led to its subjects receiving belated and deserved recognition; tennis champion Ruia Morrison was recently honoured with a korowai in her name at the ASB Tennis Classic, which is now presented to the annual winner of the women’s competition - the first recipient being Serena Williams in 2020. Following the episode on triple threat Jane Tehira, she was included in the 2022 New Year Honours list for her accomplishments and is now an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

The series is produced by Hex Work Productions, with Amber Easby and Natalie Wilson as producers.

Directors include Wilson, Easby, Madeleine Chapman and Eddy Fifield.

Winner of the 2020 NZTV Awards Best Sports Programme and made with the support of NZ On Air, you can watch the third season of Scratched: Aotearoa's Lost Sporting Legends on YouTube and The Spinoff from midday on Tuesday, May 17.