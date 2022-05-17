Connor Mac and Band

Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 - 16:05

Connor Mac is an emerging artist from New Zealand with a uniquely soulful and organic sound.

He grew up in a musical family in the countryside outside of Palmerston North, and has roots in music production and live performance.

His dual NZ and British heritage has allowed him to perform frequently around Europe to further his music career and gain live performance experience.

Now, at the age of 24, he has returned home and is ready to push his self-produced solo work out to the world.

Band members: Leo Coghini / Hannah Elise / Corbin Kuhtze

Engineered by Rory Noble